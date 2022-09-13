Justice Department has issued dozens of subpoenas in the last week related to Trump and the Capitol riot

The Justice Department has issued about 40 subpoenas in the last week related to the actions of former President Donald Trump, his allies and efforts to overturn the 2020 election, according to sources familiar with the matter.

It also seized two telephones, the sources said.

The subpoenas and phone seizures, first reported by The New York Times, are the latest developments in the sprawling investigation into the former president.

The Times, citing people familiar with the investigation, reported that Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn was one of the people whose phone was seized. A source who spoke to Epshteyn confirmed to NBC News that his phone was taken last week.

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot subpoenaed Epshteyn and three other Trump associates — Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell — in January.

Former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik’s lawyer confirmed to NBC News that he received a subpoena last week.

Kerik’s attorney, Timothy Parlatore, called it “the widest and most obtuse subpoena I have seen in my years practicing criminal law.”

Parlatore said he also represents Trump in the investigation.

The Justice Department declined to comment Monday night.

Separately, the department is engaged in a legal battle with Trump and his counsel over documents retrieved during the FBI’s search of the former president's Florida estate on Aug. 8.

Trump lawyers asked a judge Monday to continue blocking the Justice Department from reviewing the documents, some of which bore classification markings.

