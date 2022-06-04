Justice Department will not prosecute Mark Meadows

The Justice Department has declined to charge former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and another aide to former President Donald Trump, Dan Scavino, for contempt of Congress for their defiance of subpoenas in the Jan. 6 congressional investigation, The AP reported.

[PAST COVERAGE: House votes to hold Mark Meadows in contempt in Jan. 6 probe]

That’s according to a person familiar with a letter sent by the Justice Department to a lawyer for the House of Representatives on Friday. The person was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and was granted anonymity.

The action came the same day as the Justice Department said a grand jury had indicted Peter Navarro, a trade adviser in the Trump White House, for his refusal to cooperate with the committee’s investigation.

The New York Times first reported the decision not to prosecute.

