Justice Department opens civil rights investigation into Phoenix police

Justice Department opens civil rights investigation into Phoenix police
Erin Donaghue
·3 min read

The Justice Department has opened an investigation into the City of Phoenix and the Phoenix Police Department to determine whether police in the city have a pattern or practice of violating residents' Constitutional rights.

The probe will assess the department's use of force incidents and determine whether officers engage in discriminatory policing, retaliate against people engaged in First Amendment-protected activity and unlawfully seize or dispose of items belonging to people experiencing homelessness. It will also examine the city and the department's practices for responding to people with disabilities.

The city's police department has faced criticism over its handling of protests and over police shootings, including in 2018 when a report found the city had the most officer-involved shootings in the country (44), which was more than double the city's numbers in 2017.

An analysis by The Arizona Republic documented a drop to 15 police shootings in 2019, but another increase to 26 police shootings in 2020. The paper's analysis found people of color were shot at higher rates than White people, and that officers most often used deadly force while in mostly Black and Hispanic communities last year.

Kristen Clarke and Merrick Garland on August 5, 2021. / Credit: Andrew Harnik / AP
Kristen Clarke and Merrick Garland on August 5, 2021. / Credit: Andrew Harnik / AP

The Justice Department will also determine whether "sweeps" targeting people experiencing homelessness and seizing their belongings violate 4th and 14th amendment rights. Federal officials say they will work with the city, the department and the community to determine whether there's reasonable cause to believe Constitutional violations are happening, said Kristen Clarke, the assistant attorney general. If they do, the Justice Department will issue a report describing its findings and then work with local authorities on solutions. The department would be authorized to seek remedies to any Constitutional violations through litigation.

Federal officials say the investigation is the 73rd it's conducted under the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994, which authorizes federal officials to use civil litigation to remedy patterns and practices of Constitutional violations by state or local governments. Similar investigations have been recently launched in Minneapolis and Louisville.

"When we conduct pattern or practice investigations to determine whether the Constitution or federal law has been violated, our aim is to promote transparency and accountability," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. "This increases public trust, which in turn increases public safety. We know that law enforcement shares these goals."

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and Phoenix police Chief Jeri Williams are supportive of the probe, Clarke said. DOJ officials will meet with command staff as well as community members to determine their experiences with officers and review training, policies, body-worn cameras, incident reports and other documentation, Clarke said. The investigators will review systems of accountability, how complaints are investigated and how discipline is imposed, Clarke said.

"One of the highest priorities of the Civil Rights Division is to ensure that every person in this country benefits from policing that is lawful, effective, transparent, and free from discrimination," Clarke said. "Police officers across the country must use their authority in a manner that adheres to the Constitution, complies with federal civil rights laws and respects human dignity."

Jeff Pegues contributed reporting.

What's driving downward trend in unemployment claims?

COVID-19 hospitalizations skyrocket in Missouri

Justice Department says Russian hackers behind SolarWinds hack targeted U.S. attorney's offices

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Basketball star Sue Bird enters Tokyo Olympics chasing 5th gold medal

    When there was no WNBA in the early 1990s, a then-teenaged Sue Bird looked to Olympic women basketball players for inspiration. Decades later, Bird — one of the greatest WNBA players of all time — enters the Tokyo Olympics chasing her fifth gold medal.The big picture: Bird, 40, began her Olympic journey in 2004 in Athens. She has since helped Team USA win four gold medals. The Seattle Storm point guard will likely wrap up her Olympic career in Tokyo, according to TIME. Get market news worthy of

  • Bears' Jimmy Graham: Justin Fields 'reminds me of Russell Wilson'

    Jimmy Graham used to catch touchdowns from Russell Wilson and he might be catching touchdowns from Justin Fields in the near future.

  • India ends 41-year drought with Olympic field hockey medal

    The celebrations started simultaneously in Tokyo and across India for a bronze medal that’s taken 41 years to forge. For the most successful nation in Olympic field hockey competition, India’s 5-4 victory over Germany in the bronze-medal match at the Tokyo Games was celebrated like a gold. It was India’s 12th Olympic medal in the sport, but its first since 1980.

  • A Florida woman exposed herself on a flight and had to be removed from the plane by officers, police say

    The police said officers removed a woman from a plane at Rapid City Regional Airport in South Dakota after she exposed herself and kicked an officer.

  • Protests in India mount after 4 men arrested in rape, murder of 9-year-old girl

    The girl belonged to one of Hinduism’s most oppressed castes and was found dead near a Delhi crematorium Sunday night.

  • Cori Bush Defends Use of Private Security While Calling to Defund the Police: ‘Suck It Up’

    Representative Cori Bush insisted that she needs private security to protect herself from threats while advocating for the "defund the police" movement.

  • People Think There’s Something ‘Third Reich’ About Trump’s New Cards For Supporters

    The Trump cards are for the former president's "STRONGEST supporters" and folks had thoughts.

  • Man stomped by police glad for bodycam, honest officer

    A South Carolina man whose head was stomped last week by a police officer said he is thankful for body camera footage and a second officer who immediately stepped up to say her colleague was not telling the truth. On July 26, Clarence Gailyard had been holding a stick wrapped in shiny tape, which he uses in case a dog tries to attack him when he is walking, when someone in Orangeburg called 911 and said he was carrying a gun. Orangeburg Public Safety Officer David Lance Dukes ordered Gailyard to the ground.

  • 1966 death of heiress' employee under renewed scrutiny

    When Doris Duke, a fabulously wealthy tobacco and power company heiress, ran over and killed a longtime employee and confidant at her Newport, Rhode Island, mansion in 1966, police took her at her word that it was an accident. Bob Walker, a Marine Corps veteran, says he was there the day Duke killed 42-year-old Eduardo Tirella, driving into him twice with a 2-ton station wagon as he screamed below it. Peter Lance, an author and journalist whose meticulously researched book, “Homicide at Rough Point,” investigated the killing and recently interviewed Walker, who was 13 years old in 1966.

  • 3 in fatal Michigan rock-throwing case get probation

    Three young Michigan men who were teens when they were part of a rock-throwing incident that killed a motorist on Interstate 75 were put on probation after spending more than three years in custody while their case was stuck in court. The court hearing Tuesday ended a saga that began in 2017 when Ken White was struck by a rock thrown from an overpass in Genesee County. “I wish I could take back those regrettable, bad decisions,” Mark Sekelsky said.

  • Police say missing runner may have suffered injury, heat stress

    The autopsy results for the body believed to be missing Pleasanton runner Philip Kreycik are expected in the next few days.

  • Once-powerful ex-SC Rep. Harrison can ‘never’ practice law again, high court rules

    Rather than fight disciplinary proceedings that would likely have stripped him of his law license, former state Rep. Jim Harrison, R-Richland, has let the South Carolina Supreme Court ban him from practicing law.

  • Rep Devin Nunes Sues MSNBC for Defamation Over Rachel Maddow Remarks

    Rep. Devin Nunes (R-California) sued NBCUniversal on Tuesday, claiming that primetime MSNBC host Rachel Maddow defamed him. The suit specifically points to comments she made in a March 18 broadcast that the congressman refused to hand over to the FBI a package he had received from a suspected Russian agent. Nunes maintains that Maddow and her team were aware before the show aired that he had told other reporters he had already handed the package over to the FBI and claimed MSNBC didn’t reach out

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene letter to Capitol Police: Pelosi used you as ‘political pawns’

    Escalating her war with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over the one-sided investigation of the Jan. 6 pro-Trump riots at the Capitol, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene charged that the top Democrat used the U.S. Capitol Police as “political pawns” to target Republicans and smear former President Donald Trump.

  • Florida congressman rips DeSantis’s response to Biden: ‘That’s pretty immature’

    After Florida governor Ron DeSantis held a fiery press conference in response to President Biden’s recent criticism of some GOP governors' handling of Covid, Florida congressman Charlie Crist went on CNN’s Don Lemon Tonight Wednesday to give his take on the moment. After Lemon showed a clip of the press conference, he asked Crist for his reaction. “That's pretty immature. And extremely defensive,” Crist said. “President Biden is giving good, solid leadership on this issue that is really focused on the safety of our children, and our families, and our nation. Governor Desantis' reaction to that is to be dismissive, because he's chosen to be playing Russian roulette with my fellow Floridians, which is a disaster.” And Crist thinks there’s only one real reason why DeSantis is busy politicizing Covid instead of trying to slow it down. “The man is so, unfortunately, politically motivated toward the white house in 2024, and capturing that base, that he's forgetting Floridians who want their kids to be safe. Because they're reasonable people with common sense,” Crist said.

  • After her arrest on an incest charge, Chris Chan is being categorized as male in jail despite being a trans woman

    Christine Weston Chandler, known as Chris Chan, has been charged with incest after audio leaked that appeared to show her discussing her mother.

  • Deputy who received Medal of Valor killed in off-duty job at car lot, Kentucky cops say

    The Louisville police chief said the deputy was targeted and ambushed.

  • More police presence won't save communities. Defunding police will.

    Exclusive USA TODAY poll shows Detroit residents call for more cops. But police aren't coming to save us. We have to save ourselves.

  • Trump 'Patriot' Who Called Jan. 6 The 'Best Day Ever' Gets Time Served In Capitol Plea Deal

    Judge Amy Berman Jackson said Karl Dresch was a "big talker" who "placed his trust in someone who repaid that trust by lying to him."

  • White extremism is winning in my Vermont town. I'm selling my animal sanctuary and moving.

    The assault-weaponed bullies are winning on my road, and I refuse to weaponize myself to fight back. My town is unsafe if you're non-white or unarmed.