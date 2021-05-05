Justice Department ordered to release memo on why Trump wasn’t charged in Mueller probe

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chris Sommerfeldt, New York Daily News
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A federal judge has ordered the Justice Department to release a confidential memo that former Attorney General William Barr cited as justification for not charging ex-President Donald Trump with obstructing Robert Mueller’s special counsel investigation into his campaign’s ties to Russia.

The March 24, 2019, memo was crafted by the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel to review the Mueller report’s refusal to exonerate Trump of obstruction — and Barr leaned heavily on the document in declining to charge the former president with a crime.

Still, Barr never released the memo publicly, prompting government watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington to sue the Justice Department on freedom of information grounds.

In a ruling released Tuesday, U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson sided with CREW and ordered the department to release the memo because she wrote that it obscured the document’s “true purpose” in withholding it.

Despite Barr’s claims to the contrary, Berman wrote that the memo contained “strategic, as opposed to legal advice” and that both the Office of Legal Counsel and the attorney general knew beforehand that there would not be any attempt by the Justice Department to charge Trump with a crime.

“In other words, the review of the document reveals that the Attorney General was not then engaged in making a decision about whether the President should be charged with obstruction of justice; the fact that he would not be prosecuted was a given,” Jackson wrote.

Jackson gave the Justice Department two weeks to reply whether it intends to abide by her order or challenge it in a higher jurisdiction.

A spokesman for the department did not return a request for comment, and neither did a representative for Trump.

Barr cleared Trump of obstruction and conspiracy to help Russia interfere in the 2016 election in a four-page summary released in late March 2019, delivering a major victory for the former president weeks before Mueller’s full 448-page report saw the light of day.

Mueller — who wrote in his report that he could neither “conclude that the president committed a crime” nor “exonerate him” — later complained to Barr that the brief summary didn’t accurately reflect his findings and caused “public confusion.” At that point, however, Trump had already seized on Barr’s summary to bolster his claim that Mueller’s probe was a political “witch hunt.”

Recommended Stories

  • A Sturgeon As Big As A Pro Basketball Center Reeled In From Detroit River

    “It took all three of us to heave her over the side of the boat,” the crew said.

  • Facebook's Workplace tool reaches 7 million paid subscribers

    The COVID-19 pandemic has changed work for millions globally who have switched from being in the office to working from home, fuelling demand for enterprise connectivity platforms, such as Workplace, Slack and Microsoft Teams. Workplace had 5 million paid users in May 2020. Microsoft Teams has 145 million daily users, versus 115 million in October, Microsoft Corp said last week.

  • Kim Kardashian Is Still Upset About Regé-Jean Page's Exit from Bridgerton

    Can you blame her?

  • SMRT train captain seen in 'sleeping' video while driving 'no longer working'

    An SMRT train captain who videoed himself sleeping inside what appears to be a moving MRT cockpit has been disciplined and is no longer working at the company, said the head of the train operator on Tuesday (4 May).

  • The ’80s Cartoon Glory of THUNDARR THE BARBARIAN

    Amid a sea of mediocre comedy cartoons, Thundarr the Barbarian was a bastion of 1980s animation excellence. Here's the full story. The post The ’80s Cartoon Glory of THUNDARR THE BARBARIAN appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Mets scratch deGrom because of tightness in right side

    New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom was scratched from Tuesday night's start against St. Louis because he was having trouble getting loose as he started to stretch ahead of his outing. “He let us know earlier today that he had some tightness on his right side," Mets manager Luis Rojas said about three hours before game time. DeGrom, a two-time NL Cy Young Award winner, had been baseball's most dominant pitcher this season, with a major league-best 0.51 ERA in five starts, 59 strikeouts in 35 innings with just four walks.

  • Sen. Elizabeth Warren on how 2020 primary loss inspired book ‘Persist’

    The Massachusetts senator and author also shares why she felt she ran against the shadows of Martha Coakley and Hillary Clinton during her runs for Senate and president.

  • Kansas Legislature overrides Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto on $94 million tax package

    Rep. Mark Samsel, who is facing criminal charges, cast a crucial vote on the bill.

  • Alabama GOP Senate candidates race to the right over guns, transgender athletics

    Two candidates for the Alabama Republican Senate nomination are trying to out-do each other with early, far-right appeals over Second Amendment rights and criticism of transgender athletic participation.Why it matters: Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) and former U.S. Ambassador to Slovenia Lynda Blanchard were expected to tack toward the fringe in deep-red Alabama. They are, but they're also differing in one respect: who they're targeting with their ads.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Blanchard's paid posts on Facebook and Instagram have uniformly targeted users in Alabama, according to the sites' political ad disclosure database.Brooks' advertising is broader; some focused on his home state but many of his ads on the platforms are running nationally.The pattern suggests Brooks is looking to fundraise, while Blanchard, running against a Trump-backed candidate in a state that voted for him by a 25% margin, is focused on persuasion.Between the lines: In one spot, Brooks invoked a 2017 shooting that nearly killed Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) to establish his Second Amendment bona fides."Mo Brooks stood up for the Second Amendment after being shot at during the congressional baseball game," declare a round of Facebook and Instagram ads from his campaign. "Will you stand up for Mo now? Chip in to support his campaign for U.S. Senate."His campaign ads also include appeals to back "MAGA Mo," complaints about "wimpy Republicans," attacks on Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) and claims that President Biden is "coming for our guns."The ads also include routine invocations of Trump's early endorsement of Brooks. He's even incorporated "endorsed by Trump" into the campaign's logo.The other side: Blanchard, the only other declared Republican candidate, is doing what she can to align with Trump despite his endorsement of Brooks.Blanchard's campaign bills her as the "former Ambassador to Melania's home," and says she is "the only Trump Approved & Trump Appointed candidate who can advance the MAGA agenda."Her ads on Facebook and Instagram include frequent appeals to hot-button culture war issues.They criticize Major League Baseball for relocating the All-Star Game from Georgia over the state's newly imposed voting restrictions, and rail against trans athletes' participation in sports of their chosen gender.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Knicks takeaways from Monday's 118-104 win over Grizzlies

    The Knicks clinched a winning record for the first time since the 2012-13 season with Monday's 118-104 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

  • Former MI6 spy Christopher Steele produced a 2nd unverified dossier about Trump while he was president, report says

    Steele produced a second document on Donald Trump for the FBI during the Trump presidency, The Telegraph reported.

  • Pfizer’s next play: A vaccine maker and pandemic ‘partner’ to governments

    Pfizer Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine is on track to generate a whopping $26 billion in sales this year, making it the drug maker’s top-selling drug and forging a new path into infectious diseases for the legacy drug maker.

  • Magnet fisherman reels in alarming catch – and a Kentucky bomb squad responds

    A magnet fisherman reeled in a surprising – and potentially dangerous – discovery in Kentucky.

  • He was mayor of a Texas city for 37 days. Now he wants to be Missouri’s next senator

    He was accused of misrepresenting his academic credentials and concealing a romantic relationship with his chief of staff.

  • 20-year-old mistaken as teen’s killer shot to death at memorial event, Texas cops say

    The brother of a slain 19-year-old “took revenge against the wrong man,” Texas police say.

  • JaVale McGee with a dunk vs the Los Angeles Lakers

    JaVale McGee (Denver Nuggets) with a dunk vs the Los Angeles Lakers, 05/03/2021

  • Deputy shooting becomes part of city's long history on race

    The murder trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was wrapping up when Dakwon Gibbs told a friend that George Floyd’s killing — and others like it — would never happen in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. “I said, 'We live in a city that’s too small; we’re a small community,” said Gibbs, 22. The fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. by sheriff’s deputies has sent shock waves through this small, majority Black city in the state's rural northeastern corner.

  • New Zealand's Lee opts out of Tokyo Olympics

    Lee, who finished 27th at the 2016 Rio Olympics, is currently 192nd in the PGA Tour rankings and needs to finish within the top 125 by the end of August to retain his playing rights for next season. "After careful thought and much deliberation, New Zealand's Danny Lee has made the tough decision to make himself unavailable for selection for the Tokyo Olympic Games," a Golf New Zealand statement said.

  • Litman: Rudy Giuliani's outrage is the refuge of a scoundrel

    There are three reasons why we know the Justice Department's Giuliani investigation is righteous.

  • Back to the future? Kansas lawmakers risk reopening school funding lawsuit

    The last thing anyone — students especially — needs is to reignite the costly Gannon case.