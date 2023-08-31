Justice Department rejects subpoenas related to Hunter Biden

TechCrunch

Microsoft has announced that it will unbundle its Teams business collaboration software from its broader Office suite, following growing regulatory scrutiny and a complaint filed by rival Slack. Enterprise customers in the European Economic Area (EEA), which constitutes Switzerland and the 27 European Union (EU) members plus Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, will be able to purchase a Microsoft 365 or Office 365 subscription without Teams included, and will be charged at €2 per month less than before. Separately, Microsoft will offer Teams as a standalone product costing €5 per month, but only to new customers.