The Justice Department Is Revisiting Its Sexual Harassment Policies

Zoe Tillman
·3 min read

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department is launching a new effort to review and potentially revise its sexual harassment policies, according to a memo that Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco sent to all employees on Friday.

Monaco’s memo doesn’t specify what policies might be changed or what prompted the latest review, but the DOJ inspector general’s office for years has investigated and confirmed complaints of sexual harassment and misconduct across the department, and recent news reports have detailed and confirmed these and other allegations. BuzzFeed News has previously reported on a slew of sexual harassment and misconduct complaints that were investigated and substantiated by the inspector general’s office, including: a former federal prosecutor who harassed multiple women he came into contact with across various agencies; a former senior official accused of sexually assaulting a woman he worked with and harassing others; and a former US attorney (whose name DOJ unsuccessfully argued to keep secret after BuzzFeed News sued) accused of violating DOJ policies by having a relationship with a subordinate.

Monaco has tasked a steering committee to do a comprehensive review and report its recommendations to her within 180 days, according to a copy of the memo reviewed by BuzzFeed News.

“The Department of Justice is committed to providing a workplace free from sexual harassment and misconduct,” Monaco wrote. Citing an executive order that President Joe Biden signed in March highlighting the need to support “gender equity and equality” across the federal government, Monaco wrote, “It is therefore critical to our duty as principled defenders of the law to combat sexual harassment and misconduct in our own workplace and hold offenders accountable for their actions.”

The department’s Gender Equality Network, or DOJ GEN, has long pushed the department to strengthen its policies around preventing sexual harassment and tracking and responding to complaints. The group sent a letter to Monaco in February following the publication of an investigation by the San Francisco Chronicle into sexual harassment within the immigration court system, which is an arm of DOJ; the Chronicle first reported Monaco’s memo.

In an email to DOJ GEN members on Friday obtained by BuzzFeed News, the group’s president Stacey Young wrote that she would be serving on the new steering committee and was “thrilled that everyone now knows that the Justice Department is finally taking its systemic sexual harassment problem seriously.” Young declined a request for comment.

In 2017, the DOJ inspector general’s office released a report identifying “significant weaknesses” with how officials had responded to sexual harassment and misconduct allegations in the Civil Division. The report described situations where male employees accused of groping, stalking, or otherwise harassing women in the workplace received minimal punishments.

In response to that 2017 report, then-deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein established a working group to review the department’s sexual harassment policies and issued new guidance in 2018. But as the New York Times reported at the time, those directives largely left it up to the individual divisions within the department to decide how to carry out anti-sexual harassment efforts, and critics worried that would continue to lead to uneven enforcement.

More on this

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. agency denies Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar lander contract

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. agency on Friday rejected a protest by Blue Origin and defense contractor Dynetics Inc over NASA's decision to pick a single lunar lander provider. The companies challenged the $2.9 billion award to SpaceX for the lander, arguing NASA was required to make multiple awards. The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) said it "denied the protest arguments that NASA acted improperly in making a single award to SpaceX."

  • Senate advances $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal after last-minute wrangling

    The Senate voted to advance a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package after weeks of stalled efforts to reach a bipartisan deal.

  • 13 Democratic candidates facing off in Ohio primary for congressional seat

    With just five days to go until the Democratic primary election for Ohio's 11th Congressional District, the race is heating up between the two front-runners. In many ways, the contest is a snapshot of a fight within the Democratic Party as the establishment and progressives go head-to-head. Washington Post reporter David Weigel joined CBSN to discuss.

  • AP-NORC poll: Democrats optimistic but divided on compromise

    The other half say Democrats should stick to their positions no matter what, even if it means they would have to find a way to pass laws without Republican support. The numbers reflect a division playing out on Capitol Hill, as Biden and other Democratic leaders prioritize a bipartisan infrastructure bill over other Democratic initiatives less ripe for compromise — including voting rights, immigration and climate change. Although Biden has faced criticism over the strategy, the numbers suggest even displeased Democrats aren't turning on him.

  • As Biden's infrastructure plan advances, can GOP get to yes?

    For President Joe Biden and the senators laboring over a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure package, there’s just one question left: Can enough Republicans get to yes? Seventeen GOP senators joined all Democrats in voting this week to start the debate, launching what will be a dayslong process to consider the bill. The 67-32 vote was a surprisingly strong bipartisan showing, a rarity these days in the narrowly split Congress.

  • Analysis-Why TV audiences are tuning out the Tokyo Olympic Games

    Broadcasters will not be taking home any gold medals for how many people have watched the Tokyo Olympic Games so far. In several major markets around the world, the TV audience has fallen since 2016, as viewing becomes more fragmented and athletes compete in Japan when audiences are mostly asleep in the United States and Europe. Ratings data from the opening ceremony and first few nights of events indicate that the Tokyo Games are currently the least watched Olympics in recent history across Europe and in the United States.

  • US star Manuel returns to pool for 50 free after long layoff

    After an Olympics with plenty of free time, Simone Manuel finally got back to racing Friday night. Manuel competed for the first time since anchoring the United States to a relay bronze medal, shaking off a five-day layoff to post the 11th-fastest time in the preliminaries of the 50-meter freestyle at 24.65 seconds. The frenzied dash from one end of the pool to the other is the American swimmer's only individual event in Tokyo.

  • Olympics-More than half of Tokyo doping tests already done -ITA

    More than half of the expected 5,000 doping tests at Tokyo 2020 have already been conducted, the International Testing Agency said on Friday, with no information yet on any positive cases. The ITA, which has taken over drugs testing at the Olympics for the first time, has said that due to tight health and safety restrictions in the Japanese capital there will be fewer tests than at the 2016 Rio Olympics. The most tested sports so far have been aquatics, rowing, athletics, cycling and weightlifting while the most tested teams are those of the United States, Australia, China, Britain and the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC).

  • Philadelphia election officials reject 'forensic' audit request

    (Reuters) -Philadelphia election officials on Friday voted to reject a Republican lawmaker's request for access to the city's voting machines as part of a "forensic investigation" into the 2020 election, setting the stage for a possible legal battle. The board of commissioners, composed of two Democrats and one Republican, voted unanimously not to comply with the request from state Senator Doug Mastriano, an ally of former President Donald Trump who has promoted his false stolen-election claims. After the vote at a public meeting, Chairwoman Lisa Deeley signed a letter to Mastriano saying the city's 2020 election and 2021 primary were "secure, fair, and free from interference" and warning his probe would cost taxpayers $35 million because it would lead to the decertification of its voting machines.

  • COVID Testing Could Help Schools Stay Open Safely & More Key Education Updates

    This is our weekly briefing on how the pandemic is shaping schools and education policy, vetted, as always, by AEI Visiting Fellow John Bailey. Click here to see the full archive. Get this weekly roundup, as well as rolling daily updates, delivered straight to your inbox — sign up for The 74 Newsletter. Implementing Routine […]

  • Billionaire tycoon indicted for fraud

    Trevor Milton, the founder of Nikola Motor Company, is being charged with securities fraud after federal prosecutors claim he “lied about every aspect” of his truck of the future.

  • Botswana pays equivalent of $15 a dose for Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine

    Botswana's health minister said on Friday that the government was paying the equivalent of $15 a dose for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech and almost $29 a dose for U.S. company Moderna's shot. African countries have struggled to procure enough vaccines in the global scramble for doses, with coverage secured through World Health Organization (WHO) and African Union (AU)-backed schemes so far falling short of the continent's needs. Under pressure over a recent spike in COVID-19 infections, health minister Edwin Dikoloti revealed how much the diamond-rich southern African country was paying in bilateral deals with pharmaceutical companies Sinovac, Moderna and India's Bharat Biotech.

  • Simone Biles Shouts Out Coach and Trainer for Support amid Event Exits: 'Forever Thankful'

    Simone Biles opted out of both the women's gymnastics individual all-around and the women's gymnastics team final in Tokyo earlier this week

  • How Jennifer Garner Feels About Her Ex Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Serious’ Relationship

    J.Lo and Ben “both really feel like this is it” and that “they were undeniably made for each other,” a source said.

  • SC congresswoman to Pelosi on mask mandate: ‘Come and get me’

    The freshman representative from the Palmetto State had a message for the Democratic House speaker as masks are again being required in the Capitol.

  • Democratic voters likely tipped a Texas special election against the Trump-backed candidate as a 'f--- you' to the former president: report

    A county Democratic party chair said Democrats were "voting against something rather than for something" in the all-Republican special election.

  • Lady Gaga Stars In Stylish New Trailer For ‘House Of Gucci’

    The singer-turned-actress appeared in a flashy new trailer soundtracked by Blondie’s ‘Heart of Glass.’

  • Judge orders "radicalized" former police officer to stay in jail until Capitol riot trial

    A former Virginia police officer arrested for allegedly participating in the U.S. Capitol riot must remain in custody until his trial over evidence that he has illegally stockpiled weapons, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.Driving the news: U.S. District Court Judge Christopher Cooper, in D.C., said in an order that Thomas Robertson was "further radicalized" after he was charged with breaching the Capitol building — noting that agents found a rifle, pipe-bomb making equipment at his home and evid

  • 2nd former school employee dead amid investigation into sexual abuse of students

    A former Iowa high school administrator, who was under investigation for sexual misconduct involving a student, committed suicide this week. […] The post 2nd former school employee dead amid investigation into sexual abuse of students appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Yankees no longer see a Trevor Story fit, still eyeing Luke Voit trades

    The Yankees are no longer looking to acquire Colorado SS Trevor Story and are still working to move Luke Voit to another team, according to league sources.