Justice Department sues Missouri over bill declaring some federal gun laws "invalid"

The Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Missouri Wednesday in an attempt to stop officials from enforcing a bill that would ban local police from following federal gun laws that the state declared "invalid."

Why it matters: The suit alleges that Missouri's Second Amendment Preservation Act is unconstitutional and hindering law enforcement efforts in a state where "nearly 80% of violent crimes are committed with firearms," per a Justice Department statement.

Driving the news: The bill, which was signed into law last June, penalizes federal, state and local law enforcement officers from enforcing federal laws, according to the Department of Justice.

The statute also "penalizes current federal employees by barring them from state employment if they enforced the purportedly invalid laws," the DOJ added.

"The statute further directs the state judiciary to 'protect' against the federal laws declared invalid."

What they're saying: Attorney General Merrick Garland said in the department's statement that the act "impedes criminal law enforcement operations in Missouri."

Brian Boynton, who heads the DOJ's Civil Division, added: "A state cannot simply declare federal laws invalid.

"This act makes enforcement of federal firearms laws difficult and strains the important law enforcement partnerships that help keep violent criminals off the street."

Representatives for the Missouri attorney general's office did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

