Justice Department sues Missouri over bill declaring some federal gun laws "invalid"

Rebecca Falconer
The Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Missouri Wednesday in an attempt to stop officials from enforcing a bill that would ban local police from following federal gun laws that the state declared "invalid."

Why it matters: The suit alleges that Missouri's Second Amendment Preservation Act is unconstitutional and hindering law enforcement efforts in a state where "nearly 80% of violent crimes are committed with firearms," per a Justice Department statement.

Driving the news: The bill, which was signed into law last June, penalizes federal, state and local law enforcement officers from enforcing federal laws, according to the Department of Justice.

  • The statute also "penalizes current federal employees by barring them from state employment if they enforced the purportedly invalid laws," the DOJ added.

  • "The statute further directs the state judiciary to 'protect' against the federal laws declared invalid."

What they're saying: Attorney General Merrick Garland said in the department's statement that the act "impedes criminal law enforcement operations in Missouri."

  • Brian Boynton, who heads the DOJ's Civil Division, added: "A state cannot simply declare federal laws invalid.

  • "This act makes enforcement of federal firearms laws difficult and strains the important law enforcement partnerships that help keep violent criminals off the street."

  • Representatives for the Missouri attorney general's office did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

