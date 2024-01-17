Justice Department sues Moore landlord, accusing him of sexually harassing tenants

The Justice Department is suing a Moore man alleging he sexually harassed female tenants at residential properties he owned or operated.

The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a civil rights lawsuit against a Moore man, alleging that he sexually harassed female tenants at residential properties he recently owned or operated in the Oklahoma City metro area.

In Oklahoma City federal court, Shevis Petties, 47, is accused of subjecting female tenants to unwelcomed sexual contact and comments about their bodies, physically assaulting tenants, entering tenants’ bedrooms without consent, photographing and filming female tenants in their bedrooms and bathrooms without their knowledge and permission, and demanding that female tenants engage in sexual acts with him under threat of losing their housing.

The Oklahoman could not reach Petties for comment.

Prosecutors also allege that Petties offered to overlook late or unpaid rent in exchange for sex, and refused to make repairs or do maintenance for female tenants who did not have sex with him.

“These women lived in fear every day that their landlord would enter their bedroom unannounced, film them in the bathroom, make lewd comments about their bodies and appearance and grope them,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, said in a statement. “The Justice Department is committed to enforcing federal civil rights laws to ensure landlords are held accountable for unlawful and predatory behavior.”

Prosecutors say Petties has owned, operated or managed residential rental properties in Oklahoma City, Forest Park and Moore since at least 2016.

In one example of alleged sexual harassment filed in court documents, prosecutors accuse Petties of retaliating against two sisters who refused him sex.

In 2016, he rented a bedroom to two sisters who were minors at the time and looking for housing because of a difficult family situation, prosecutors wrote in court documents.

After moving in, prosecutors allege, the sisters noticed cameras in their bedroom and the bathroom where they showered.

Prosecutors accuse Petties of once pinning the older sister in place, telling her to pull her shirt up and touching her body around her breasts. He is accused of telling the older sister “it would be that easy” for her to have extra time to pay the rent.

In another alleged incident, when the sisters refused sex with Petties, he made them move into a detached garage that had no electricity.

One night, prosecutors allege, the sisters confronted Petties after catching him taking photos of them through the garage window as they were changing pajamas.

In response, Petties locked the sisters out of the garage and had their belongings placed on the curb for trash collection, prosecutors allege.

The lawsuit seeks a fine, monetary damages to compensate women harmed by the alleged harassment, and a court order prohibiting future acts of discrimination and harassment.

The Fair Housing Act prohibits discrimination in housing based on race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability and familial status. It also prohibits sexual harassment, a form of sex discrimination.

The Justice Department’s Sexual Harassment in Housing Initiative is led by the Civil Rights Division, in coordination with U.S. attorneys’ offices across the country.

The initiative seeks to address and raise awareness about sexual harassment by landlords, property managers, maintenance works, loan officers and other people who have control over housing.

Since launching the initiative in October 2017, the department has filed 38 lawsuits alleging sexual harassment in housing and recovered nearly $11 million for victims of such harassment.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Justice Department accuses Oklahoma landlord of sexually harassing tenants