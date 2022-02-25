Justice Department sues Pennsylvania courts over restrictions on addiction medication

Feb. 25—Allegations that court officials in Northumberland and Jefferson counties pressured three people with opioid use disorder to stop taking doctor-prescribed addiction medication resulted in the U.S. Department of Justice filing suit Thursday against the Unified Judicial System of Pennsylvania.

The Justice Department alleges the Pennsylvania court system violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.

It also alleges similar policies barring the use of such medication existed or are still in practice in at least six other counties: Allegheny, Blair, Butler, Clinton, Delaware and York.

The Pennsylvania court system violated the three individuals' rights by denying equal opportunity to benefit from probation and treatment court based on their disability through unnecessary, discriminative criteria, according to the lawsuit filed in federal court.

The three supervised individuals attempted to comply or risked violating terms of their court-ordered supervision that may have resulted in jail time, according to the Justice Department.

Two of the individuals went against medical advice. All suffered physical withdrawal pains after stopping buprenorphine treatments, the Justice Department previously said. All three resumed taking the medication soon after the counties were notified of the allegations.

Medication-assisted treatment, or MAT, is an evidence-based approach that combines approved medications like buprenorphine, methadone and naltrexone with counseling and behavioral health therapies. Commonly used medications include Suboxone and Vivitrol. MAT is a cornerstone in the Wolf administration's approach to addressing opioid addiction.

More than 100,000 Americans, including nearly 5,200 Pennsylvanians, died of a fatal drug overdose in 2020, according to government estimates.

Legal action was threatened by the Justice Department against the courts if voluntary compliance negotiations failed or were rejected. It's unclear whether negotiations had begun. The Justice Department previously refused to address how the courts responded to the allegations. The Unified Judicial System of Pennsylvania has also refused comment.

Story continues

A Freedom of Information Act request remains pending for reply communications from the counties and the Unified Judicial System of Pennsylvania concerning the alleged noncompliance.

In its lawsuit, the Justice Department demands a judge rule that no court within the Unified Judicial System of Pennsylvania enforce policies restricting use of doctor-prescribed addiction medicine. It also seeks a method of compliance for the courts, requires training for court staff and awards compensatory damages for the three individuals.

The Department of Justice asks anyone who believes their civil rights were violated in a similar way concerning the use of lawfully prescribed medication for addiction therapy to email PennCourts.OUD@usdoj.gov.