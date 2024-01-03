Justice Department sues Texas over law that would let police arrest migrants who enter US illegally

ACACIA CORONADO
·3 min read
2
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Justice Department on Wednesday sued Texas over a new law that would allow police to arrest migrants who enter the U.S. illegally, taking Republican Gov. Greg Abbott to court again over his escalating response to border crossers arriving from Mexico.

The lawsuit draws Texas into another clash over immigration at a time when New York and Chicago are pushing back on buses and planes carrying migrants sent by Abbott to Democrat-led cities nationwide. Texas is also fighting separate court battles to keep razor wire on the border and a floating barrier in the Rio Grande.

But a law Abbott signed last month poses a broader and bigger challenge to the U.S. government's authority over immigration. In addition to allowing police anywhere in Texas to arrest migrants on charges of illegal entry, local judges could also order migrants to leave the country.

The law is set to take effect in March.

The lawsuit was filed in Austin. Civil rights organizations and officials in El Paso County, Texas, filed a lawsuit last month that similarly described the new law as unconstitutional overreach.

The Justice Department sent Abbott a letter last week threatening legal action unless Texas reversed course. In response, Abbott posted on X that the Biden administration “not only refuses to enforce current U.S. immigration laws, they now want to stop Texas from enforcing laws against illegal immigration.”

On Wednesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson and about 60 fellow Republicans visited the Texas border city of Eagle Pass, which has been the center of Abbott's $10 billion border initiative known as Operation Lone Star. Johnson suggested he could use a looming government funding deadline as further leverage for hard-line border policies.

President Joe Biden has expressed willingness to make policy compromises because the number of migrants crossing the border is an increasing challenge for his 2024 reelection campaign. Johnson praised Abbott, who was not in Eagle Pass, and slammed the lawsuits that seek to undo Texas' aggressive border measures.

“It's absolute insanity,” Johnson said.

Illegal crossings along the southern U.S. border topped 10,000 on several days in December, a number that U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Commissioner Troy Miller called “unprecedented.” U.S. authorities closed cargo rail crossings in Eagle Pass and El Paso for five days last month, calling it a response to a large number of migrants riding freight trains through Mexico to the border.

Authorities this week also resumed full operations at a bridge in Eagle Pass and other crossings in San Diego and Arizona that had been temporarily closed.

Legal experts and opponents say Texas' new law is the most far-reaching attempt by a state to police immigration since a 2010 Arizona law that was partially struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Under the Texas law, migrants could either agree to a Texas judge’s order to leave the U.S. or be prosecuted on misdemeanor charges of illegal entry. Migrants who don’t leave could face arrest again under more serious felony charges.

Those ordered to leave would be sent to ports of entry along the border with Mexico, even if they are not Mexican citizens. The law can be enforced anywhere in Texas but some places are off-limits, including schools and churches.

For more than two years, Texas has run a smaller-scale operation on the border to arrest migrants on misdemeanor charges of trespassing. Although that was also intended to stem illegal crossings, there is little indication that it has done so.

Recommended Stories

  • House GOP resolves to ‘shut down the border or shut down the government’ in 16 days

    House GOP lawmakers offered affirmation Wednesday that a partial government shutdown could be in the offing in just 16 days over the immigration issue

  • Trump legal news brief: Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in Colorado ballot ban, setting up high-stakes battle

    Lawyers for former President Donald Trump formally ask the United States Supreme Court to rule on the decision by Colorado’s Supreme Court to remove his name from primary ballots because he was in violation of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

  • SpaceX wrongly fired eight activist employees, US labor board alleges

    The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) filed a complaint alleging that SpaceX illegally fired eight employees who wrote and distributed an open letter with workplace concerns. Circulated in June 2022, the open letter called out how SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk's public behavior was harming the company's reputation. At the time, Business Insider alleged that SpaceX paid a $250,000 settlement to a flight attendant that Elon Musk sexually harassed.

  • Is this Cowboys team different? + League sources on the officiating crisis | Inside Coverage

    Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes on the biggest storylines around the NFL. The hosts kick things off with the officiating crisis around the NFL following the disastrous outcome of Saturday's game featuring the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys, as Jori weighs in on how league sources feel about the current crisis, and what they believe needs to be changed. The trio go through some possible solutions for the problem and what it would take NFL ownership to fix it. Charles wrote a piece on the Dallas Cowboys and how they've benefitted from some good fortune this year, and the hosts discuss whether or not the Cowboys can be trusted to finally win playoff games – even with home field advantage. Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon insisted the team is sticking with Kyler Murray as their quarterback next year – is this a smokescreen or is he telling the truth? Charles is inclined to believe him and believes the Cardinals are moving in the right direction. They are set up very well in the draft this year if they don't take a quarterback. Finally, the college football National Championship game could have huge implications for the 2024 NFL Draft, as the better player in this game between Michael Penix Jr. and J.J. McCarthy could end up deciding who is the fourth quarterback off the board in the upcoming draft.

  • Bulls guard Zach LaVine (foot) has a chance to return vs. the Hornets on Friday

    Guard Zach LaVine will practice with the Windy City Bulls on Wednesday.

  • This $17 shoe protector spray is the secret to keeping white footwear sparkling white

    Avoid stains from snow, slush and even hot sauce this winter with this protective spray: 'Saved my new shoes!' raved a fan.

  • Twitch attire policy update shuts down the viral topless meta

    Under the new policy, announced on Wednesday, streamers are no longer permitted to "imply or suggest that they are fully or partially nude," and may not show a visible outline of their genitals, even if they're covered. Female-presenting streamers may show cleavage, as long as their nipples and underbust are covered, and "it is clear that the streamer is wearing clothing." The update is in response to the rise of popular streams known as topless or "black bar" meta, in which streamers appeared naked by using clever framing or black censor bars to cover their breasts and genitals.

  • What are the most expensive cars in the world?

    What's the most expensive car in the world? That depends. Do you include classics sold at auction or just new cars? Here's the answer either way.

  • Elections 2024: Your guide to all the key dates for primaries, debates and what happens next

    It may be hard to believe but the first votes of the 2024 presidential election cycle are less than two weeks away.

  • Siakam’s future in Toronto, Quickley’s upside & Anunoby’s fit with the Knicks | Devine Intervention

    Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by Blake Murphy from Sportsnet to go deep on the trade that sent OG Anunoby to the Knicks and what it means for both teams.

  • Fed officials indicated lower rates would be 'appropriate' by the end of 2024: meeting minutes

    Federal Reserve officials agreed at their December 13 policy meeting that the most aggressive tightening campaign in decades was likely at its peak.

  • Travis Kelce among the biggest fantasy football busts of 2023

    Who let down your team? Kate Magdziuk constructed a roster of players whose production fell below expectations.

  • Thinking about starting a yoga practice this year? Here are all the tools you need for your first class

    Whether you’ve taken a few classes or are just starting out, these are must-have products for your yoga practice.

  • Thieves try to steal new Chevrolet and GMC trucks out of a freight train

    Thieves unsuccessfully tried to steal a GMC Canyon and a Chevrolet Colorado from a train car parked in Mexico. Both trucks were damaged.

  • 23andMe tells victims it's their fault that their data was breached

    Facing more than 30 lawsuits from victims of its massive data breach, 23andMe is now deflecting the blame to the victims themselves in an attempt to absolve itself from any responsibility, according to a letter sent to a group of victims seen by TechCrunch. “Rather than acknowledge its role in this data security disaster, 23andMe has apparently decided to leave its customers out to dry while downplaying the seriousness of these events,” Hassan Zavareei, one of the lawyers representing the victims who received the letter from 23andMe, told TechCrunch in an email. In December, 23andMe admitted that hackers had stolen the genetic and ancestry data of 6.9 million users, nearly half of all its customers.

  • Moonwalker robotic shoes get lighter and smarter

    Next week at CES, Austin-based Shift Robotics will debut a revamped version of their viral hit robotic shoes. The Moonwalker X is a full pound lighter per shoe and features some key control system upgrades.

  • Why Fortnite is getting into cozy gaming

    Now at Epic Games overseeing the Fortnite ecosystem, Persson previously spent 12 years at Mojang building Minecraft into the stratospheric success it is today. Persson hopped over to Epic in 2022 to work on the Fortnite maker’s roadmap, shepherding Lego Fortnite from a press release last year into a polished, ambitious standalone experience designed to draw new audiences to Fortnite’s free-to-play world. Knowing Fortnite's penchant for maximalism and a steady drip feed of fresh content, the trio of games is only just getting started — but here's a glimpse of where they're going.

  • Fantasy Basketball Trade Analyzer: Buy low on Zach LaVine as he comes roaring back

    Whether buying low or selling high, here are five players who should be very involved in any talks in your fantasy basketball league.

  • Claudine Gay, Harvard University's embattled president, has resigned. How we got here and what's next.

    Harvard University's president, Claudine Gay, has stepped down after months of turmoil surrounding her remarks in front of Congress regarding Islamophobia and antisemitism on the college campus and allegations of plagiarism.

  • Disney's 'Steamboat Willie' version of Mickey Mouse is now in the public domain. Here's what that means.

    The earliest known version of Disney’s iconic character entered the public domain on Jan. 1 — 95 years after appearing in the 1928 short film “Steamboat Willie.” Prepare for darker versions of Mickey Mouse to follow.