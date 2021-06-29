Justice Department targeting Rudy Giuliani with another, previously unknown investigation: Report

Christian Datoc
·2 min read
In this article:
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is reportedly the subject of yet another Justice Department investigation, this one focusing on possible illegal lobbying he performed on behalf of Turkish clients.

Bloomberg News ran a story Tuesday claiming that the investigation, which has been underway for the past year, is focusing on Giuliani's 2017 work for Reza Zarrab and Fethullah Gulen.

RUDY GIULIANI'S LAW LICENSE SUSPENDED IN NEW YORK FOR 'DEMONSTRABLY FALSE' ELECTION LIES

According to the report, Giuliani, then the personal attorney to then-President Donald Trump, pressed the Trump administration to both drop charges against Zarrab relating to a sanctions-evasion scheme and extradite Gulen, who was accused of attempting a 2016 failed coup against Turkish President Recep Erdogan. Zarrab eventually submitted a guilty plea in exchange for implicating Erdogan in the scheme, while the Trump administration declined to extradite Gulen.

Bloomberg's report also noted that, unlike the investigation into Giuliani's alleged work in Ukraine, the Turkey investigation does not have a "criminal" aspect.

The former mayor's apartment was raided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in April as a part of the Ukraine investigation, and the government seized all of his personal devices.

New York state has also suspended Giuliani's law license for repeating "demonstrably false" claims about the 2020 election and his role leading Trump's attempts to slow the certification of the results.

Trump reacted to Giuliani's suspension by framing it as a "Witch Hunt."

"Can you believe that New York wants to strip Rudy Giuliani, a great American Patriot, of his law license because he has been fighting what has already been proven to be a Fraudulent Election?” he wrote in a statement. "They should be ashamed of themselves."

Neither the Justice Department nor representatives for Giuliani returned the Washington Examiner's requests for comment.

