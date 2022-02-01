Justice Department won't reopen probe into Tamir Rice death

COLLEEN LONG
·4 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has said it will not reopen the federal investigation into the 2014 death of 12-year-old Tamir Rice, who was shot to death by Cleveland police, notifying Tamir's mother after she had participated in a federal training event for state prosecutors on investigating police misconduct cases.

Attorneys for Tamir's mother Samaria sent four letters to top officials in the Justice Department and met with them last October in the hope of renewing federal interest in her son's death, and again in December. One of the letters was signed by 50 scholars on constitutional, criminal and civil rights law who wrote that they believed the case must be scrutinized.

The decision comes as the Justice Department is being criticized by civil rights groups over a proposed plea deal on federal hate crimes charges in Georgia with the white men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, who was Black, that burst into the spotlight after a judge rejected the agreement for one of the men. Attorney General Merrick Garland has promised to refocus the department’s priorities around civil rights and police reform.

Kristin Clarke, the head of the department's Civil Rights Division, wrote that the 2020 decision not to charge the officers stood. She said in her letter to Tamir's family that “by no means should you view the department's 2020 decision as an exoneration” of the police officer's actions.

The Cleveland police department remains under court-ordered supervision after the Justice Department did an 18-month investigation and announced in December 2014 that officers had engaged in a pattern and practice of using excessive force and violating people’s civil rights.

Rice, who was Black, was playing with a pellet gun outside a recreation center in Cleveland on Nov. 22, 2014, when he was shot and killed by Officer Timothy Loehmann seconds after Loehmann and his partner, Officer Frank Garmback, arrived. The white officers had been dispatched to the recreation center after a man drinking beer and waiting for a bus called 911 to report that a “guy” was pointing a gun at people. The caller told a 911 dispatcher that it was probably a juvenile and the gun might be “fake,” though that information was never relayed to the officers.

In late 2020, federal prosecutors said they would not bring charges against the two police officers involved, saying video of the shooting was of too poor a quality for them to conclusively establish what had happened. There were no other prosecutions in the case. In December 2015, a grand jury declined to bring criminal charges against the officers.

But the family asked the Biden administration to take a fresh look.

To bring federal civil rights charges in cases like these, the Justice Department must prove that an officer’s actions willfully broke the law and are not simply the result of a mistake, negligence or bad judgment. It has been a consistently tough burden for federal prosecutors to meet across both Democratic and Republican administrations, with the Justice Department declining criminal charges against police officers in other high-profile cases in recent years, including in the deaths of Eric Garner in New York City and Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.

In Rice’s case, the Justice Department said poor-quality surveillance video recorded in the area where the shooting took place prevented prosecutors from being able to conclusively determine whether Rice was or was not reaching for his toy gun just prior to being shot. The two officers who were investigated told authorities soon after the shooting that Rice was reaching for the gun prior to being shot and was given multiple commands to show his hands. Loehmann was later fired, Garmback was suspended.

In their letter, the legal scholars wrote that there was wiggle room in the federal statute and they believed the facts of the case weighed heavily in favor of opening a federal grand jury into the shooting. They said they believed there was sufficient evidence to show the officers acted willfully to violate Tamir's civil rights.

“Curing a defective state process — in this case, one that appears to have been impermissibly slanted to protect local white law enforcement officials from accountability in the shooting death of a young black child — is consistent with the fundamental purpose of the federal civil rights laws and squarely within the mandate of the DOJ,” they wrote.

Clarke, in her letter, said the decision was made by career prosecutors who did so solely on the facts of the law and without political influence. She thanked Samaria Rice for participating in their training for state Attorneys General offices around the country on how to better prosecute misconduct.

“We know that Tamir Rice's death was a tragic loss and we continue to hold Ms. Rice, her family and the community at large in our thoughts," Clarke wrote. “Please know that we remain committed to doing all that we can to promote policing accountability and reform.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russia's Sberbank launches mobile money transfers to China

    Russia's largest lender Sberbank on Tuesday said it had launched money transfers to Alipay wallets in China using phone numbers. State-controlled Sberbank, which has customers in 18 countries, launched the service together with Western Union. For a transfer fee of 1%, customers can credit an Alipay account in Chinese yuan with just the recipient's full name and phone number.

  • The Ultimate Guide to Filling in Your Brows

    We all remember the cringe-worthy pencil-thin brows of the 2000s—we have the Facebook photos to prove it. Thankfully, the eyebrows of today are way more natural-looking (shout-out to Cara Delevingne for paving...

  • Trump Really, Really Wanted the Government to Seize Voting Machines: Report

    The former president and his inner circle of quacks tried, tried, and tried again to figure out how the government could get ahold of the state-run machines

  • Israel demolishes east Jerusalem home of Palestinian gunman

    Israeli police on Tuesday demolished the east Jerusalem home of a Palestinian militant who killed an Israeli man and wounded four others in a November shooting in Jerusalem's Old City. Fadi Abu Shkhaidem shot Eliyahu Kay, a 26-year-old immigrant from South Africa, and wounded two police officers and two other bystanders in November’s incident near Jerusalem’s flashpoint holy site, known to Jews as the Temple Mount and to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary. The Palestinian militant group Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, praised the attack as a “heroic operation” and said Abu Shkhaidem was one of its members.

  • History-making former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst dies at 30; police say suicide was cause

    Cheslie Kryst, the 2019 Miss USA winner, has died at 30 years old. Kryst was a former Division I athlete, North Carolina attorney and was an outspoken advocate for mental health awareness. Police say Kryst was found outside an apartment building in NYC, and that suicide was the cause of her death.

  • Tom Brady retires after 22 seasons, 7 Super Bowl titles

    Tom Brady, the most successful quarterback in NFL history, has retired after winning seven Super Bowls and setting numerous passing records in an unprecedented 22-year career. “This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore,” Brady wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram. “I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

  • ‘We Were Scared’: 58-Year-Old Florida Man Smashes Window of Black Teens’ New Car, Then Follows Them for Miles; Now He Faces Hate Crime Charges In Unprovoked Attack

    A white man from DeLand, Florida has been released from the Volusia County Jail after being arrested on charges of physically and verbally assaulting two […]

  • Missouri Republican’s bill would give killers immunity if they just claim self-defense

    You might call Senate Bill 666 — that’s really its number — the “Make Murder Legal Act.” | Opinion from Toriano Porter

  • Judge declines to block seizures of pot store cash from armored cars

    A federal judge refuses to stop the FBI and San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department from seizing the cash of licensed marijuana dispensaries.

  • Three Suspects in Bizarro Plot to Kidnap Mennonite Kids and Kill Their Parents Will Be Extradited to U.S.

    Rockingham County Sheriff's OfficeThree American citizens who have been hiding out in Scotland for several years after attempting to kidnap five Mennonite children and slaughter their parents are due to be extradited back home to face charges, federal prosecutors said.A Scottish court has rejected the appeal of the three to avoid extradition in connection with a violent 2018 kidnapping plot that U.S. prosecutors have compared to a “bad horror movie.”“If proved, this was a premeditated conspiracy

  • 6 LMPD officers accused of working private security jobs during patrol shifts

    Six Louisville Metro Police officers were indicted Monday on theft charges for allegedly working private security jobs during patrol shifts.

  • Pedophile Madeleine McCann Suspect Reportedly Worked at Resort Where She Was Snatched

    ReutersA stunning revelation discovered by a German team of investigative journalists has put the prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann in the very resort from which she disappeared.Convicted pedophile Christian Brueckner, who has emerged as the only suspect in the 15-year-old cold case, worked as a handy man at the Ocean Club in Praia da Luz in the spring of 2007, according to the German documentary New Leads in the Maddie Case which will air on Monday evening in Europe.A produ

  • Former Miss USA Jumps to Her Death From New York City Skyscraper

    Jemal Countess/GettyCheslie Kryst, who won the Miss USA sash in 2019, has died after a fall from her high-rise Manhattan apartment building. She was 30.Her family confirmed Kryst’s death in a Sunday statement. “Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength,” it read. “She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined.” The family said that the pageant-winner had “embodied love and served others” and that “her impact will live on.”Her body was found on

  • Footage shows former Indian PM Rajiv Gandhi's guards firing at assailant who survived

    Social media posts circulating in India purport to show footage of guards for former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi shooting an innocent beggar dead. The posts accuse his party of hypocrisy after it said Prime Minister Narendra Modi overreacted to protesters who blocked his vehicle in January 2022. The claim is false; the video shows security personnel firing at a man who tried to attack Gandhi in 1986. The assailant was captured alive."Rajiv Gandhi was then India's prime minister. He went to Rajgh

  • Anderson Cooper Spots Most 'Revealing Statement' From Donald Trump's Rally

    Donald Trump said "the quiet part out loud" over and over again in the CNN anchor's review of the former president's Texas event.

  • La. GOP leader weighs action over gov's 'gross misconduct'

    Louisiana’s top GOP lawmaker weighed taking legislative action Monday against Gov. John Bel Edwards for “gross misconduct and the highest level of deceit” in his response to the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene. House Speaker Rep. Clay Schexnayder’s comments followed an Associated Press report that showed the Democratic governor was informed within hours that troopers arresting Greene engaged in a “violent, lengthy struggle," yet he stayed silent for two years as state police told a much different story to the victim’s family and in official reports: that Greene died from a crash after a high-speed chase. “This would demonstrate gross misconduct and the highest level of deceit on behalf of the governor and others,” Schexnayder said in a statement.

  • Federal judge rejects plea deal for Ahmaud Arbery’s murderers

    Deal would have averted a hate crimes trial for Gregory and Travis McMichael, who were already sentenced to life in prison Travis McMichael, left, and his father Gregory McMichael, who were convicted along with William ‘Roddie’ Bryan Jr of murdering Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia. Photograph: AP A federal judge has rejected a plea deal that would have averted a hate crimes trial for two of three white men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old Black man who was chased and fatally shot i

  • Trump praised South Dakota's attorney general, who is facing impeachment after killing a man with his car

    In September 2020, Jason Ravnsborg crashed into Joe Boever, who later died. Ravnsborg struck a deal to avoid liability and pay a $500 fine.

  • Letters to the editor for Tuesday, February 1, 2022

    Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics

  • Suzanne Morphew's Texts About Bad Marriage With Barry Morphew Released By Judge

    Texts in which Suzanne Morphew discussed her flawed relationship with her husband Barry Morphew, who is now accused of her murder, have been released to the public. Last week, Chaffee County Judge Ramsey Lama ordered the release of several pieces of evidence from Barry Morphew's preliminary hearing, including various texts that put their relationship into context, Fox 21 News in Colorado Springs reports. Barry Morphew was arrested and charged last year with first-degree murder in connection with