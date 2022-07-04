Justice Dept. Braces for Summer of Violent Crime

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glenn Thrush
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Lisa Monaco
    American lawyer
  • Lori Lightfoot
    56th Mayor of Chicago
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
The scene near the intersection of South St. and South 3rd Street after a shooting in Philadelphia, Pa. on June 4, 2022, where three people died. (Dakota Santiago/The New York Times)
The scene near the intersection of South St. and South 3rd Street after a shooting in Philadelphia, Pa. on June 4, 2022, where three people died. (Dakota Santiago/The New York Times)

PHILADELPHIA — The motorcade carrying Lisa Monaco, the No. 2 law enforcement official in the United States, maneuvered between potholes and people on Kensington Avenue when her driver braked for a man wandering into traffic with a hypodermic needle dangling from his arm.

It was late June, and Monaco was in the city to address a particularly savage surge in drug abuse and violent crime here, shuttling to meetings with federal prosecutors, state and local police officials, and community members aimed at combating an annual spike in summer violence ushered in by the Fourth of July weekend.

“People are living in an environment they shouldn’t have to endure,” she said a few days later, recalling the drive from downtown to meet with beat cops in Northeast Philadelphia. “You actually have to step over needles to take your kid to the bus stop.”

Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times

The encounter was an unsettling reminder of the daunting challenges the Justice Department faces in the coming months.

If Washington is focused on the criminal investigation into the efforts to keep President Donald Trump in office after his 2020 election loss, the department’s top leaders are equally concerned with the stubborn, post-pandemic rise in violent crime, and a growing sense that lawlessness is overtaking daily life in many big cities. Republicans have highlighted the issue, along with inflation, before the 2022 midterm elections, but Democrats, like Mayor Eric Adams of New York, are also embracing a law-and-order approach as their constituents demand action.

The timing of Monaco’s trip, with the heat setting in over the city, was noteworthy. The onset of warm weather typically signals an onslaught of violence in many parts of the country, with holidays like Memorial Day and the Fourth of July proving deadly in recent years.

Last year, at least 233 people were killed and 618 others were injured in about 500 shootings over the Fourth of July weekend, according to the Gun Violence Archive, an academic consortium that compiles law enforcement data. That was an improvement from 2020, when 314 people were killed and 751 more were injured.

Mass shootings like those in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, pop up with little public warning. But the seasonal rise in violence in cities is more predictable, and local departments spend months girding for the surge, experimenting with different approaches to limit the carnage.

In Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot is deploying additional patrols on the city’s West and South sides. In Milwaukee, police officials are using new acoustic technology to pinpoint gunshots to identify six areas to concentrate on over the holiday weekend. The police in Philadelphia — the site of a recent 70-bullet shootout that one resident likened to a scene from the Wild West — are working on similar plans.

Yet the federal government, for all its vast investigative powers, plays a supporting role when it comes to fighting street crime. The Justice Department prosecutes major drug and weapons trafficking cases, provides technical support on gun tracing and the analysis of other evidence, and distributes billions of dollars in grants to supplement the budgets of local departments that are mainly paid for by area taxpayers.

Over the past year, Attorney General Merrick Garland has announced a series of steps intended to bolster efforts to counter rising crime rates. It comes at a time when the administration as a whole is anxious about the dire political implications of the perception that it is letting the situation spiral out of control.

They include the creation of five “strike forces” that work with local law enforcement to disrupt firearms trafficking; a Drug Enforcement Administration initiative to combat drug-related violent crime and deal with overdose deaths in 34 cities, including Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit and Memphis, Tennessee; a $139 million initiative to hire 1,000 officers at understaffed local departments; and a rule that effectively bans the production and sale of homemade “ghost guns,” which are fueling gun violence on the West Coast.

In December, Congress provided $1.6 billion in additional funding for departments and community groups to address violent crime and community justice. The associate attorney general, Vanita Gupta, who has tried to balance support of local law enforcement with the administration’s social justice agenda, oversees some of those initiatives.

There has also been an uptick in prosecutions. Over the past few weeks, the department has brought a series of major gun cases, including an indictment against an illegal weapons dealer in Texas who sold 75 guns that were subsequently connected to homicides, drug deals and other crimes.

But the biggest recent boost, from the department’s perspective, might be among the least flashy: the confirmations of U.S. attorneys whose nominations had previously been blocked by Republicans in the Senate, providing front-line federal prosecutors with more stability in aggressively pursuing cases. One of them is Jacqueline C. Romero, the new head of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, which includes Philadelphia, who took over the office shortly before Monaco’s visit.

Monaco was also there to hear from the police directly. During a short visit to a mini-precinct in the Kensington area, several officers just out of the academy told her that, despite the challenges, their presence seemed to make a major difference even in hard-hit neighborhoods.

On Wednesday, after returning to Washington, Monaco began a meeting of all 93 U.S. attorneys — including 16 new ones in attendance for orientation — by stressing the need to coordinate with local law enforcement officials on the anticipated crime wave, according to a participant on the call.

Yet if her trip to Philadelphia proved anything, it is that the department’s influence, while significant, is limited.

Moments before Monaco and Romero convened a law enforcement round table that included the police commissioner, Danielle Outlaw, at the U.S. attorney’s office next to Independence Hall, the Supreme Court loosened restrictions on carrying firearms in public.

Later, Monaco met with parents whose children had been killed by guns. One by one, they shared heart-wrenching stories, and one by one, they asked her to take actions that were far beyond her power to address — like instituting stringent national gun control measures, including a ban on semi-automatic weapons rejected by Congress.

“I’m begging you people in Washington to do something,” pleaded one father who had lost two sons and a brother to gun violence, according to a person who attended the closed-door session.

Another attendee, Cherie Q. Ryans, 72, a retired schoolteacher whose 18-year-old son was killed in 1990, said she was pleased to see Monaco and Outlaw and did not doubt their commitment to helping. But Ryans, an anti-violence activist, has seen well-intentioned officials fail in the past.

“The chief and the lady from Washington might be very good, but we are in an environment where it doesn’t matter what experience they have, or what they plan to have,” she said.

“Summer is coming,” she said. “I’m feeling that thing, that anxiety, about the summer. I’m afraid for myself, but now I’m mostly afraid for my grandchildren.”

© 2022 The New York Times Company

Recommended Stories

  • Where Military Paychecks Are Prime Targets

    OAK GROVE, Ky. — Go out Gate 5 at Fort Campbell and Jenna’s Adult Superstore is right across the street. On either side are easy ways to lose your shirt. Turn left and there’s a casino. Turn right and there are miles of businesses catering to — or preying on — financially inexperienced soldiers with money in their pockets for the first time. The wide boulevard along Fort Campbell’s front wall is lined with places to get into debt or worse. There are used car lots galore and Cash America Pawn. Th

  • She helped get Trump elected. Now she's raising crypto for Ukraine.

    WASHINGTON - Brittany Kaiser burst into the limelight as a controversial Republican kingmaker - a young Chicagoan who, while running business development for Cambridge Analytica, helped marshal the data of tens of millions of Facebook users to press the 2016 presidential candidacy of Donald Trump. Now Kaiser has taken on a sharply different role: helping to raise more than $100 million in cryptocurrency for Ukraine's war against Russia.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important

  • Expert on White House chiefs of staff says Mark Meadows 'absolutely owns' the title of 'worst' chief in history after ex-aide's damning testimony

    Author Chris Wipple says that what Meadows and Trump did on January 6, 2021, makes the Nixon Watergate figures "look like choir boys."

  • Bruno ‘Pop N Taco’ Falcon Dies: ‘Breakin’ Star & Michael Jackson Dancer Was 58

    Bruno ‘Pop N Taco’ Falcon, street dancing pioneer and star of the 1984 hit film Breakin’, died Saturday at the age of 58. His sister Diana Wolgamott has confirmed Falcon died of natural causes in Long Beach, California to multiple outlets including local ABC affiliate ABC7. The news has also been shared by other family […]

  • The five most damaging allegations against Trump from the Jan. 6 hearings — so far

    The House Select Committee investigating Jan. 6 has dominated the news agenda during the past month, holding six public hearings. The panel, comprised of seven Democrats and two Republicans critical of Trump — Reps. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) — has laid out a compelling case against the former president. By the panel’s…

  • Fox and friends confront billion-dollar US lawsuits over election fraud claims

    Rightwing networks Fox News, OAN and Newsmax could be found liable in cases brought by voting machine company Dominion

  • Exclusive-Pope Francis denies he is planning to resign soon

    Pope Francis has dismissed reports that he plans to resign in the near future, saying he is on track to visit Canada this month and hopes to be able to go to Moscow and Kyiv as soon as possible after that. In an exclusive interview in his Vatican residence, Francis also denied rumours that he had cancer, joking that his doctors "didn't tell me anything about it", and for the first time gave details of the knee condition that has prevented him carrying out some duties. In a 90-minute conversation on Saturday afternoon, conducted in Italian, with no aides present, the 85-year-old pontiff also repeated his condemnation of abortion following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling last month.

  • A Clunky Mask May be the Answer to Airborne Disease and N95 Waste

    In the early 1990s, long before PPE, N95 and asymptomatic transmission became household terms, federal health officials issued guidelines for how medical workers should protect themselves from tuberculosis during a resurgence of the highly infectious respiratory disease. Their recommendation, elastomeric respirators, an industrial-grade face mask familiar to car painters and construction workers, would in the decades that followed become the gold standard for infection-control specialists focuse

  • Motive likely not terror-related in ‘brutal’ Danish shooting

    A gunman who killed three people when he opened fire in a crowded shopping mall acted alone and apparently selected his victims at random, Danish police said Monday, all but ruling out that the attack was an “act of terrorism.” Police have not identified a motive for Sunday’s attack inside one of Scandinavia’s biggest shopping centers. A suspect carrying a rifle and knife was quickly arrested, and Copenhagen chief police inspector Søren Thomassen said the 22-year-old Danish man also had access to another gun.

  • The five worst presidents for Black people’s lives, liberty and pursuit of happiness

    Segregation is not a humiliation but a benefit, and ought to be so regarded by you gentlemen. If your organization […] The post The five worst presidents for Black people’s lives, liberty and pursuit of happiness appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Thousands of flights delayed and canceled on busy July 4th travel weekend

    Travelers are returning to airports in record pre-pandemic numbers this July Fourth holiday weekend but continue to face thousands of flight delays and

  • Monday Scramble: What we're learning about LIV, from nonsense talk to accelerated plans

    J.T. Poston goes wire to wire at the John Deere, the second LIV event generates more discussion and more in this week's holiday edition of Monday Scramble.

  • 'Stay tuned' for new evidence against Trump in July hearings

    More evidence is emerging in the House's Jan. 6 investigation that lends support to recent testimony that President Donald Trump wanted to join an angry mob that marched to the Capitol where they rioted, a committee member said Sunday. “There will be way more information and stay tuned,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill. The committee has been intensifying its yearlong investigation into the attack on Jan. 6, 2021, and Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

  • Cheney: Jan. 6 panel could make multiple criminal referrals of Trump

    Cheney, in an interview aired on Sunday on ABC's "This Week" program, also said the department does not need to wait for the House of Representatives select committee to make a formal recommendation of charges to take action against Trump. Asked whether the committee's hearings have demonstrated that Trump needs to be prosecuted, Cheney said, "Ultimately, the Justice Department will decide that."

  • New Evidence Could Be Released In Jan. 6 Capitol Assault Hearings

    It comes after former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified that President Donald Trump wanted to join the angry mob that stormed the capitol in 2021.

  • Jan. 6 panel member ‘surprised’ by prosecutors’ reaction to Hutchinson testimony

    Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), who sits on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, said she is “surprised” by federal prosecutors’ reactions to testimony given before the panel this week by Cassidy Hutchinson, who previously served as an aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. During an appearance…

  • Maryland, Virginia govs respond to letter from Supreme Court marshal calling on them to protect justices

    The governors of Virginia and Maryland have responded to a letter from the Supreme Court's top-ranking security official calling on them to protect the homes of justices.

  • Police say the repeal of Indiana's handgun permit law means someone openly carrying a gun can be on a sidewalk eyeing a school but cops can't legally ask them what they're doing

    House Bill 1077 repealed a requirement that handgun owners register for a license to carry permit in the state of Indiana.

  • Retired police officer arrested; police ID bodies found in Henrico home

    Police have released the names of the two women killed inside the home where a barricade situation took place over nearly nine hours Saturday in an eastern Henrico neighborhood.

  • Sickening Footage Shows Akron Cops Kill Unarmed Black Man in Hail of Bullets

    YouTube/Akron PDPolice in Akron, Ohio, have released disturbing body-camera footage showing the moment cops shot an unarmed 25-year-old Black man dozens of times as he fled.“I won’t mince words, the video you are about to watch is heartbreaking,” Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan warned at a press conference Sunday. “I am urging all of our residents to please reserve your full judgment until our investigation is complete.”The body-cam videos begin with officers pursuing Jayland Walker in their squad cars