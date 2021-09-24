Justice Dept: Huawei exec poised to resolve criminal charges

FILE - In this Thursday, May 16, 2019 file photo, a man is silhouetted near the Huawei logo in Beijing. Lithuanian cybersecurity authorities are urging the country’s governmental agencies to abandon the use of Chinese smartphone brands. Lithuania’s National Cyber Security Center said Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 it found four major cybersecurity risks for devices made by Huawei and Xiaomi. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, file)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ERIC TUCKER and JIM MUSTIAN
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. prosecutors are prepared to resolve criminal charges against the chief financial officer of Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies, the Justice Department disclosed Friday in a letter to a federal judge in New York.

The details of the resolution of the case against Meng Wanzhou were expected to be revealed at a court hearing Friday afternoon in Brooklyn. It could conclude a yearslong legal and geopolitical tussle that involved not only the U.S. and China, but also Canada, where Meng has remained since her arrest there in December 2018.

A spokesperson for Huawei declined to comment. Lawyers for Meng and the company did not return messages.

The Trump administration's Justice Department unsealed criminal charges in 2019, just before a crucial two-day round of trade talks between the U.S. and China, that accused Huawei of stealing trade secrets and said Meng had committed fraud by misleading banks about the company's business dealings in Iran.

The indictment accuses Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company called Skycom to sell equipment to Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions.

Meng, the daughter of Huawei’s founder, fought the Justice Department's extradition request, and her lawyers called the case against her flawed. Last month, a Canadian judge reserved her decision on whether Meng should be extradited to the U.S. after a Canadian Justice Department lawyer wrapped up his case by saying there’s enough evidence to show she was dishonest and deserves to stand trial in the U.S.

Huawei is the biggest global supplier of network gear for phone and internet companies, and some analysts say Chinese companies have flouted international rules and norms amid allegations of technology theft. The company represents China’s progress in becoming a technological power and has been a subject of U.S. security and law enforcement concerns.

It has repeatedly denied the U.S. government's allegations and the security concerns about its products.

____

Tucker reported from Washington.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Huawei CFO, U.S. reach agreement to resolve bank fraud charges

    (Reuters) -Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou has reached an agreement with U.S. prosecutors to end the bank fraud case against her, according to sources familiar with the matter, in a process that should allow her to leave Canada and relieve a point of tension between economic super powers China and the United States. The U.S. government said it will appear in Brooklyn federal court to discuss a resolution of charges against Meng, according to a Friday court filing. Meng was arrested https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-china-huawei/top-huawei-executive-arrested-on-u-s-request-clouding-china-trade-truce-idUSKBN1O42S1 at Vancouver International Airport in December 2018 on a U.S. warrant, and was indicted on bank and wire fraud charges for allegedly misleading HSBC about the telecommunications equipment giant's business dealings in Iran, a story reported first https://www.reuters.com/article/us-iran-huawei-hp/exclusive-huawei-partner-offered-embargoed-hp-gear-to-iran-idUSBRE8BT0BF20121230 by Reuters in 2012.

  • Huawei executive reaches plea deal in US court: report

    The chief financial officer of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei is expected to enter a plea deal in New York court Friday to resolve US charges that saw her detained in Canada for nearly three years, US media reported Friday.

  • Huawei's Meng Wanzhou 'to be freed' in US deal

    Chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou has been detained in Canada over US fraud charges since 2018.

  • Factbox-Five facts about Huawei's CFO Meng

    Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou and U.S. prosecutors are expected to appear in court to say they have reached an agreement to resolve charges against her, according to a source familiar with the matter, concluding a process that should allow her to leave Canada. Meng is expected to appear virtually in a hearing in Brooklyn federal court, according to a source. Here are some facts about Meng.

  • Meng Wanzhou: Huawei executive to be released from Canada back to China after three-year row

    US officials have reportedly reached a deal to resolve fraud charges against the ‘Princess of Huawei’

  • Huawei finance chief can return to China after DoJ deal - live updates

    Interest rates set to rise as soon as February amid inflation surge Driver shortage: Queues build at petrol stations Energy crisis: Another UK supplier closes to new customers Collapsed Avro Energy paid directors £2.2m despite £28m loss Ben Wright: Our complacent leaders are fuelling a cost of living shock Sign up here for our daily Business Briefing newsletter

  • HSBC, Bank of China among 11 lenders to complete US$619 million in deals as southbound Bond Connect debuts

    Eleven Hong Kong lenders including HSBC and Bank of China (Hong Kong) completed 4 billion yuan (US$618.73 million) worth of transactions on the first day of trading of the newly launched southbound Bond Connect on Friday, according to the People's Bank of China. Over 40 mainland institutional investors conducted 150 transactions to buy a wide range of Hong Kong bond products, the central bank said in a statement on its website. BOCHK, one of the note-issuing banks in the city, said it completed

  • Chinese police take away HNA chairman, CEO on suspicion of crimes

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's HNA Group, once one of the country's most acquisitive conglomerates, said on Friday that its chairman and its chief executive had been taken away by police due to suspected criminal offences. The company, which was placed in bankruptcy administration in February, said in a statement on its official WeChat account it had been notified by police in its home province of Hainan, southern China, that Chairman Chen Feng and CEO Tan Xiangdong had been taken.

  • China’s Casino Crackdown Part of Quest to Transform Macau

    (Bloomberg) -- To many investors, Macau’s push to extend oversight over the world’s largest gambling hub came as a shock, triggering a record selloff in casino shares. To long-term observers, however, it was just the latest move in China’s grand plan to transform the $24 billion economy.Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free Dr

  • Minister attacked after witness sees him touching child at bus stop, Oklahoma cops say

    “Our church leadership has no tolerance for any type of abuse.”

  • Abortion providers ask Supreme Court for quick review of Texas abortion ban

    Abortion providers and advocates returned to the Supreme Court on Thursday to ask justices to consider taking up the case against a restrictive Texas abortion law sooner rather than later.

  • Honda Passport TrailSport Rugged Roads gets down to the nitty-gritty

    The 2022 Honda Passport introduces the first of a line of TrailSport trim levels that are ostensibly more off-road capable. Honda seems to recognize that, and the Passport TrailSport Rugged Roads custom model apparently previews some of the increased capability Honda will be adding to future TrailSport models. The Rugged Roads was built in collaboration with YouTuber Jon Tuico, and it mostly uses already available Honda accessories such as the fender flares, black 18-inch wheels and lug nuts, trailer hitch, roof crossbars and cargo tray.

  • After 16 years, Merkel's time is up, and Germany's heading left

    Deadly flooding left Germans focused on climate change, but an initial sharp swing to the left in polling has rounded off. So how far will this tumultuous election shift Germany's politics?

  • Haitian migrants at US border: 'We've been through 11 countries'

    Fiterson's hellish seven-year journey through 11 countries explains migrants' desperation at US border.

  • SEC Chairman Gensler suggests college students start saving early and ‘earn maybe 8%’; the crypto community was irked

    Most "high yield" savings accounts in U.S. dollars offer annual percentage yields of 0.6% or less. The SEC has warned repeatedly about the risks of crypto lending products that offer much meatier yields.

  • Target Just Debuted a Line of Quilted Sweaters and Jackets—and, Naturally, We Want All of Them

    Prices range from $25 to $55.

  • 49ers coaches pleased with early returns on CB Josh Norman

    Josh Norman might wind up being a key for the #49ers' secondary. The coaching staff has all high marks for the 33-year-old since his arrival in San Francicso.

  • Galaxy S22 Ultra might be Samsung’s new Galaxy Note

    Samsung Galaxy Note fans were disappointed to hear Samsung would not release a new device this year. The Korean giant gave them the bad news several months ago, blaming the decision on the chip shortage. Instead of the Galaxy Note 21, Samsung released the Fold 3 and Flip 3 foldables in mid-August. Soon after that, … The post Galaxy S22 Ultra might be Samsung’s new Galaxy Note appeared first on BGR.

  • Britain will never be taken seriously with a genuine charlatan as prime minister

    The Tories have shifted from being the ‘Nasty Party’ and become the ‘Silly Party’

  • China Evergrande stares into the void as interest deadline passes

    A deadline passed on Thursday for China Evergrande, the world’s most indebted property company, to pay $83.5 million in interest on a dollar bond. With $305 billion in liabilities, Evergrande is struggling to meet debt obligations and global markets are watching for signs of default. The cost of insuring China against default rises to near one-year high.