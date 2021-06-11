Justice Dept. to probe secret subpoena for Schiff's records on Trump's watch

Del Quentin Wilber, Chris Megerian, Jennifer Haberkorn
·7 min read
WASHINGTON D.C., SEPTEMBER 25, 2019&#xd1;House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff talks about he transcript between President Trump and the Urkrainian president. (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)
The Justice Department in February 2018 subpoenaed records from Apple seeking information about Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank), another California lawmaker, relatives and congressional staffers. (Kirk McKoy/Los Angeles Times)

The Justice Department's internal watchdog announced Friday it was launching an investigation into federal prosecutors' use of secret subpoenas to obtain records from Apple concerning two California lawmakers on the House Intelligence Committee, their staff and family members.

The move came as top Democratic senators called on the Justice Department's inspector general to launch such a probe and for former President Trump’s attorneys general to testify before Congress about why prosecutors took such an aggressive investigative step.

The Democrats allege that the subpoenas of records related to Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank), chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, and Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin), were further evidence that the Trump administration engaged in abuses of power when targeting its political foes. The lawmakers targeted by the subpoenas, which were part of an investigation into the leak of classified material, are Democrats known for their vocal criticism of the Trump administration.

“The revelation that the Trump Justice Department secretly subpoenaed metadata of House Intelligence Committee Members and staff and their families, including a minor, is shocking,” according to a statement from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, the chairman of the chamber's Judiciary Committee. "This appalling politicization of the Department of Justice by Donald Trump and his sycophants must be investigated immediately by both the DOJ Inspector General and Congress."

The announcement of an investigation by the Justice Department's inspector general came a day after news broke that that the Justice Department had sought information from Apple about a dozen people: the lawmakers, relatives, including a minor, and staffers. Schiff and Swalwell, the latter of whom serves on the panel, learned about the subpoenas last month from Apple, a committee official said.

The official said 10 others were also told by Apple their records had been turned over to the Justice Department. A federal grand jury issued the subpoenas in February 2018, and Apple reached out to the lawmakers last month only after a judicial gag order had expired, people familiar with the matter said.

The subpoenas, the people said, had been issued as part of investigations by the Justice Department into leaks of classified information, a preoccupation of Trump, who often railed about such disclosures, which were not uncommon in his administration. The Justice Department declined to comment on the subpoenas, or disclose what material it obtained. Prosecutors use such subpoenas to gather information about when, where and whom people communicated with, but not the underlying messages themselves.

The subpoenas bore little fruit, the people said. The Justice Department told the committee that the investigation had been concluded and no charges were being brought, the committee official said. The official added that lawmakers were irked that they learned about legal action from Apple in “pro forma” emails and not the Justice Department.

The grand jury action occurred when former Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions was running the Justice Department, apparently as part of his campaign to clamp down on leaking. In an August 2017 news conference, Sessions highlighted the department’s zealous approach to investigating leakers, saying it had tripled the number of leak investigations since he had taken office in early February. “We are taking a stand,” he said. “This culture of leaking must stop.”

Sessions could not be reached for comment. A person close to Sessions said the former attorney general was not aware the subpoenas had been issued. His deputy attorney general, Rod Rosenstein, did not respond to an email seeking comment.

Former Atty. Gen. William Barr, who took office in February 2019, said in an interview he was not aware of the subpoenas or the congressional leak investigation. “I don’t recall that particular case,” Barr said in an interview. “The subpoena was sought before I arrived.”

It was not clear when the Senate Judiciary Committee would hold hearings on the matter. Investigations by the inspector general can take years to complete. The inspector general announced it was also going to investigate the Justice Department's use of subpoenas to seek the records of reporters at the New York Times, Washington Post and CNN, who reported on the leaked information. Some of those investigations were conducted with gag orders in place, keeping them under wraps until recently.

In a statement issued Thursday night, shortly after the New York Times broke news of the subpoenas, Schiff accused Trump of "repeatedly and flagrantly" demanding "the Department of Justice carry out his political will," and accused the president of using "the Department as a cudgel against his political opponents and members of the media.”

Constitutional scholars and former federal prosecutors said the issuance of such subpoenas was highly unusual and legally fraught. Courts have generally set high hurdles for prosecutors in obtaining information from lawmakers, thanks to a Speech or Debate clause in the Constitution. The clause is designed to protect legislators from political reprisals over their official duties.

Christopher Ott, a former prosecutor who handled leak cases until he left the Justice Department in February 2018, said he was not aware of the subpoenas and was surprised they had been issued. He said prosecutors generally believed that such investigations were very difficult because “under the current state of the law you cannot successfully prosecute a member of Congress for leaking.”

Ott said he suspected prosecutors wanted to demonstrate that they were at least trying to exhaustively investigate such matters. “The danger of doing that, however, is that if you don’t have a legitimate criminal investigative purpose," he said, "then it could be interpreted as an exercise for political reasons, or even something more sinister."

The Justice Department would have faced serious hurdles in trying to use any of the subpoenaed data in a prosecution, said Stanley Brand, a law professor at Penn State and an expert in constitutional issues concerning the executive and legislative branches. Courts have placed stiff restrictions on the Justice Department’s ability to rummage around lawmaker’s records, Brand said.

“The Apple records would be filled with information related to legislative activity,” Brand said, citing texts, phone calls and other data related to congressional business. “And courts have said that you can't dig through such information to find data that might help a prosecution."

The Justice Department has managed to prosecute congressional staffers for leaking. In late 2018, James A. Wolfe, a staffer on the Senate Intelligence Committee, was sentenced to two months in jail for lying to FBI agents about unauthorized contacts he had with a reporter. But that kind of case is exceedingly rare.

Schiff and other Democrats on the House intelligence panel often found themselves in Trump’s crosshairs over their investigation into potential ties between the president’s 2016 campaign and the Kremlin. For the first two years of Trump's term, Republicans controlled the House, and Schiff played a backseat role in the House Intelligence Committee.

After Democratic victories in the 2018 midterms, Schiff became chair and was empowered to advance investigations into Trump and his associates. He played a leading role in probing Trump's request that Ukraine announce an investigation into Joe Biden, then a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination, a case that ultimately led to Trump's first impeachment.

In addition to special counsel Robert S. Mueller's probe into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, investigations were conducted by the House Intelligence Committee and the Senate Intelligence Committee. The Senate's work was characterized by quiet bipartisanship, ultimately producing lengthy reports.

But the House investigation was politically charged, and the panel featured some of Trump's most committed allies and fiercest antagonists. Excerpts from closed-door interviews regularly leaked into media reports, leading to finger pointing over who was responsible.

Schiff faced much of the blame from Trump and his family, even though they never presented any evidence besides highlighting his frequent appearances on cable news.

"I think Adam Schiff is the biggest leaker in Washington," Trump said in 2019.

Donald Trump Jr., the former president's eldest son, routinely accused Schiff of leaking information. In January 2019, Trump Jr. suggested on Twitter: "maybe someone should launch an investigation to find out where all the leaks from his committee come from?"

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Vandy wins pitchers' duel to begin Nashville Super Regional

    Kumar Rocker struck out 11 in 7 2/3 innings, while allowing just three hits, and Vanderbilt held off East Carolina 2-0 on Friday to begin a best-of-three series in the Nashville Super Regional. Vanderbilt (44-15), the No. 4 overall seed, can secure its fifth trip to the College World Series – all coming since 2011 — with a win over East Carolina (44-16) on Saturday. ECU needs two straight wins to advance to its first trip in program history.

  • ProPublica said that it doesn't know the source of its secret tax information on the super-rich, and admitted that a hostile state could have sent it

    ProPublica defended its decision to publish tax information of the mega-rich without knowing the identity - or motivations - of its source.

  • G-7 summit, new Chicago police policy, 'In the Heights': 5 things to know Friday

    World leaders gather for the G-7 summit in England, Chicago institutes a new foot-chase policy and more news to start your Friday.

  • Trump DOJ seized data from House Democrats in leaks probe

    The Justice Department under former President Donald Trump seized data from the accounts of at least two members of the House Intelligence Committee in 2018 as part of an aggressive crackdown on leaks related to the Russia investigation and other national security matters, according to a committee official and two people familiar with the investigation. Prosecutors from Trump’s Justice Department subpoenaed Apple for the data, according to the people, who were granted anonymity to discuss the secret seizures first reported by The New York Times. The records of at least twelve people connected to the intelligence panel were eventually shared, including Chairman Adam Schiff, who was then the top Democrat on the committee.

  • Letters to the Editor: Desert dwellers, stop voting for politicians who favor big carbon footprints

    Deserts abundant in Joshua trees and other wonders are deteriorating fast, thanks in part to local lawmakers who don't care about climate change.

  • Indian medical workers scale mountains to bring vaccines to remote corners

    As India rushes to vaccinate its people against the coronavirus, medical workers often have to trek to perilous heights and across treacherous terrain to reach those in remote areas. In the northern region of Lidderwat, more than 100 km (60 miles) from the capital of India-administered Kashmir, medical teams have had to trek more than six hours on foot and ponies to reach nomadic and shepherd tribes in the mountains. On a recent morning, Reuters tagged along with a team of over a dozen health workers carrying medical kits and equipment including oxygen cylinders atop ponies and on foot to Lidderwat.

  • Attorney general takes on voting rights

    Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that the Justice Department is expected to double enforcement staff for protecting the right to vote.

  • Gavin Newsom and California attorney general call ruling on assault weapons ban "disturbing"

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and Attorney General Rob Bonta vowed to challenge a recent judicial decision overturning a longtime ban on assault weapons in the state. Why it matters: The ruling overturned a more than 30-year-old ban on assault weapons. California has one of the lowest firearm mortality rates in the country, per the CDC, which Newsom and Bonta cited as proof the law worked.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Catch up quick: Last Friday, a

  • Natalie Portman And Julianne Moore To Star In Todd Haynes’ ‘May December’ – Cannes Market

    Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore are set to star in Rocket Science’s May December for Carol director Todd Haynes. The screenplay was written by Samy Burch with the story by Burch and Alex Mechanik. Rocket Science is handling international sales beginning at the Virtual Cannes Market, where UTA Independent Film Group and CAA Media Finance […]

  • Miguel Making Moves

    D.J. Short welcomes Miguel Andújar back to fantasy relevance in the newest edition of Waiver Wired. (Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports)

  • ‘Kingdom Come: Deliverance’ is the latest 'impossible' Nintendo Switch port

    The action-RPG ‘Kingdom Come: Deliverance’ is being ported to the Nintendo Switch by Saber INteractive and Prime Matter

  • U.S. Labor Dept issues emergency COVID-19 rule for healthcare workers

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Department of Labor issued an emergency rule on Thursday for controlling COVID-19 and protecting workers in healthcare settings, but stopped short of extending the rule to other high-risk industries. The rule by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) aligns with existing non-binding guidance from the agency, but gives workers greater leverage to demand protections and provides for stricter enforcement and fines. The agency also provided non-binding guidance for unvaccinated workers in high-risk settings, such as shifting some of those workers to off-hours, installing physical barriers on assembly lines and staggering breaks.

  • Trump administration subpoenaed Apple for lawmakers' data -New York Times

    The U.S. Justice Department under former President Donald Trump subpoenaed Apple Inc for data from the accounts of at least two Democrats on the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee in an attempt to find out who was behind leaks of classified information, the New York Times reported on Thursday. The records of at least a dozen people tied to the committee were seized in 2017 and early 2018, including those of Representative Adam Schiff, then the panel’s top Democrat and now its chairman, the Times said. Prosecutors under Jeff Sessions, the first attorney general in Trump's Republican administration, were seeking to find the sources behind media reports about contacts between Trump associates and Russia, the Times said.

  • Exclusive: Footage shows man hurl racial slurs at Asian NYPD officer

    In this Eyewitness News exclusive interview, police officer Philip Huynh says he was the recipient of racist hate Saturday night as police were enforcing a curfew.

  • New York City mayoral race: What to know about the candidates, issues and why a 'progressive' isn't leading the way

    The New York City mayor's election is in its final stretch, and Andrew Yang, Eric Adams and Kathryn Garcia have emerged as front-runners.

  • Chasten Buttigieg says he's 'a little intimidated' by first lady Jill Biden

    "It's very similar to Michelle Obama where you're like, 'I'm a little intimidated by you, but I would also like to be your friend,'" Buttigieg said.

  • Matt Chapman makes great leaping catch on 105-mph line drive

    Go ahead and get that third Platinum Glove ready.

  • America's global image under Biden skyrockets compared to Trump, survey finds

    A median of 75 percent of respondents from 12 countries expressed confidence in Biden, compared with 17 percent for Trump in 2020.

  • Black GOP lawmaker accuses Congressional Black Caucus of blocking membership

    “In the Black community, we have a wide range of political thought,” Rep. Byron Donalds said. The Congressional Black Caucus is being accused of blocking the membership of a Black representative on Capitol Hill. Florida Rep. Byron Donalds and his staff have made overtures to the CBC but have apparently been rebuffed, The Hill reported Thursday.

  • Donald Trump says he’s ‘writing like crazy’ amid claims he is jealous over Pence book deal

    The ex-president said he’s turned down two book deals