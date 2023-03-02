Trump can be sued for Jan. 6 riot harm, Justice Dept. says

840
ERIC TUCKER and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
·5 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump can be sued by injured Capitol Police officers and Democratic lawmakers over the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, the Justice Department said Thursday in a federal court case testing Trump's legal vulnerability for his speech before the riot.

In court papers, the Justice Department told a federal appeals court in Washington that it should allow the lawsuits to move forward, rejecting Trump’s argument that he is immune from the claims.

The department said it takes no position on the lawsuits’ claims that the former president’s words incited the attack on the Capitol. Nevertheless, Justice lawyers told the court that a president would not be protected by “absolute immunity” if his words were found to have been an “incitement of imminent private violence.”

"As the Nation’s leader and head of state, the President has 'an extraordinary power to speak to his fellow citizens and on their behalf,' they wrote. “But that traditional function is one of public communication and persuasion, not incitement of imminent private violence.”

The brief was filed by lawyers of the Justice Department's Civil Division and has no bearing on a separate criminal investigation by a department special counsel into whether Trump can be criminally charged over efforts to undo President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election ahead of the Capitol riot. In fact, the lawyers note that they are not taking a position with respect to potential criminal liability for Trump or anyone else.

Trump’s lawyers have argued he was acting within the bounds of his official duties and had no intention to spark violence when he called on thousands of supporters to “march to the Capitol” and “fight like hell” before the riot erupted.

“The actions of rioters do not strip President Trump of immunity,” his lawyers wrote in court papers. "In the run-up to January 6th and on the day itself, President Trump was acting well within the scope of ordinary presidential action when he engaged in open discussion and debate about the integrity of the 2020 election."

A Trump spokesperson said Thursday that the president “repeatedly called for peace, patriotism, and respect for our men and women of law enforcement" on Jan. 6 and that the courts “should rule in favor of President Trump in short order and dismiss these frivolous lawsuits.”

The case is among many legal woes facing Trump as he mounts another bid for the White House in 2024.

A prosecutor in Georgia has been investigating whether Trump and his allies broke the law as they tried to overturn his election defeat in that state. Trump is also under federal criminal investigation over top secret documents found at his Florida estate.

In the separate investigation into Trump and his allies' efforts to keep the Republican president in power, special counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed former Vice President Mike Pence, who has said he will fight the subpoena.

Trump is appealing a decision by a federal judge in Washington, who last year rejected efforts by the former president to toss out the conspiracy civil lawsuits filed by the lawmakers and police officers. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta ruled that Trump’s words during a rally before the violent storming of the U.S. Capitol were likely “words of incitement not protected by the First Amendment.”

“Only in the most extraordinary circumstances could a court not recognize that the First Amendment protects a President’s speech,” Mehta wrote in his February 2022 ruling. “But the court believes this is that case.”

The lawsuits, filed by Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., officers James Blassingame and Sidney Hemby, and later joined by other House Democrats, argue that Trump and others made “false and incendiary allegations of fraud and theft, and in direct response to the Defendant’s express calls for violence at the rally, a violent mob attacked the U.S. Capitol."

The suits cite a federal civil rights law that was enacted to counter the Ku Klux Klan’s intimidation of officials. They describe in detail how Trump and others spread baseless claims of election fraud, both before and after the 2020 presidential election was declared, and charge that they helped to rile up the thousands of rioters before they stormed the Capitol.

The lawsuits seek damages for the physical and emotional injuries the plaintiffs sustained during the insurrection.

Even if the appeals court agrees that Trump can be sued, those who brought the lawsuit still face an uphill battle. They would need to show there was more than fiery rhetoric, but a direct and intentional call for imminent violence, said Laurie Levenson, a Loyola Law School professor and former federal prosecutor.

“We are really far away from knowing that even if the court allows the lawsuit to go forward whether they would be successful,” she said. “Even if the court says hypothetically you can bring an action against a president, I think they're likely to draw a line that is very generous to the president's protected conduct.”

In its filing, the Justice Department cautioned that the “court must take care not to adopt rules that would unduly chill legitimate presidential communication” or saddle a president with burdensome and intrusive lawsuits.

“In exercising their traditional communicative functions, Presidents routinely address controversial issues that are the subject of passionate feelings," the department wrote. "Presidents may at times use strong rhetoric. And some who hear that rhetoric may overreact, or even respond with violence."

____

Richer reported from Boston

Recommended Stories

  • US Justice Dept seeks rejection of Trump immunity claim in Jan. 6 lawsuits

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday urged an appeals court to reject former President Donald Trump's claim that he is automatically immune from lawsuits over his supporters' assault on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit had asked for the Justice Department's view as it weighs whether to allow civil lawsuits against Trump over the riot. Trump has argued that he was acting in his official capacity as president when he told a crowd of supporters he would never concede the 2020 election and to "fight like hell" ahead of the congressional certification of President Joe Biden's electoral victory.

  • Trump can be sued for Jan 6 actions by injured police and lawmakers, U.S. Justice Dept argues

    Former President Donald Trump can be sued by injured Capitol Police officers and Democratic lawmakers over the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, the Justice Department said Thursday in a federal court case testing Trump's legal vulnerability and the limits of executive power.

  • Trump CAN Be Sued Over Violent Capitol Riot, Justice Department Says

    REUTERS/Shannon StapletonDonald Trump can be sued by police officers over the violent Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the Justice Department’s civil division said in a court filing Thursday.The former president does not have immunity from civil lawsuits brought by Capitol Police and others over the riot in which MAGA sycophants tried to violently overthrow the government, the filing said. The brief was submitted as part of a lawsuit filed by two Capitol cops and 11 Democratic House lawmakers that sought to

  • DOJ: Donald Trump doesn't deserve absolute immunity from lawsuits surrounding Jan. 6 riots

    The three lawsuits each accuse former President Donald Trump of inciting the riot and seek to hold him responsible for it.

  • DOJ to appeals court: Donald Trump can be sued over role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

    Donald Trump doesn't deserve absolute immunity from three civil lawsuits accusing him of inciting the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021, the DOJ said.

  • Sen. Scott on 'Wasteful' Government Spending

    Senator Rick Scott. (R) Florida, discusses social security, medicare benefits. He speaks with David Westin on Bloomberg's "Balance of Power."

  • Fox News Finally Broaches ‘Controversy’ Over Matt Schlapp’s Groping Allegations

    SARAH SILBIGERIn its first extended segment about this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference, Fox News on Thursday also broached another subject that has largely been avoided on its airwaves in recent weeks: CPAC organizer Matt Schlapp’s groping allegations.Ever since The Daily Beast first reported in January that a male staffer for GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker had accused Schlapp of grabbing his “junk” and “pummeling it at length,” the American Conservative Union president has

  • Trump ‘successfully chilled’ FBI from being willing to investigate anything related to him: Peter Strzok

    FBI agent Peter Strzok on Wednesday said former President Trump and others “successfully chilled the FBI’s willingness to investigate anything” Trump-related, complicating later inquiries into the former president’s handling of classified document. Strzok took to Twitter to comment on new reporting from The Washington Post indicating that FBI agents and Justice Department prosecutors squabbled over how aggressively…

  • Bill Maher: ‘I am afraid of Trump on a very personal level’

    Bill Maher says he’s scared of former President Trump “on a very personal level” and “what he would do” to the comedian if he were to win the 2024 White House race. “I am afraid of Trump on a very personal level because I don’t think he likes me. I understand why,” the HBO “Real…

  • Massive Brawl Breaks Out at an Oklahoma High School Girls' Basketball Game

    Players, parents, coaches, and fans were involved in the altercation at Morris High School on Friday night

  • Rupert Murdoch Might've Gutted Fox News' Best Dominion Defense, Ex-Prosecutor Says

    The media mogul testified under oath that Fox News hosts "endorsed" the false stolen election narrative.

  • Biden honors 20 years of the Homeland Security Dept.

    President Joe Biden visited the Department of Homeland Security Wednesday to mark the twentieth anniversary of the agency's founding. (March 1)

  • Biden willing to sign effort to block new DC crime laws

    President Joe Biden said Thursday he is willing to sign a Republican-sponsored resolution blocking new District of Columbia laws that would overhaul how the nation's capital prosecutes and punishes crime. In doing so, the president would be allowing Congress to nullify the city’s laws for the first time in more than three decades. Biden's willingness to do so, despite earlier opposition from his White House, is linked to growing concern over rising crime both in the nation's capital and across the U.S. and comes amid relentless criticism from Republicans.

  • Biden’s Blessed Marjorie Taylor Greene Diss﻿

    The president appears to be calling on his faith to help him deal with the extremist Georgia lawmaker.

  • Joe Biden Gets Big Laughs With Another Zinger For Marjorie Taylor Greene

    The president mocked the conspiracy theorist lawmaker for a second day in a row.

  • US Justice Dept wants execs to foot bill for corporate misconduct

    MIAMI (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department is rolling out a new policy aimed at pushing the cost of corporate crime into the pockets of executives, the latest in a series of changes at the agency under President Joe Biden. The agency's criminal division will give discounts on fines for companies that seek to claw back compensation from corporate wrongdoers, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said at a conference on Thursday. Any company seeking to resolve a U.S. investigation will also have to implement a plan to include compliance goals as part of compensation and bonuses.

  • Why flags are flying half-staff, half-mast in Wisconsin today?

    Flag-lowering orders are decreed either on a national level by the president of the United States or at a state level by the governor.

  • DOJ to appeals court: Donald Trump can be sued for inciting Jan. 6 Capitol riot

    Donald Trump doesn't deserve absolute immunity from three civil lawsuits accusing him of inciting the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021, the DOJ said.

  • China Plans to Inject $1.9 Billion Into Top Memory Chipmaker

    (Bloomberg) -- China has pledged to invest an additional $1.9 billion in the country’s biggest maker of memory chips, a deal that may herald a renewed influx of government capital into an industry hemmed in by US sanctions.Most Read from BloombergTycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024Israel’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.US Stocks Snap Two Days of Losses; Yields Rise: Markets WrapAmericans Need to Be Ri

  • ‘Nowhere’ for homeless people to go: MO banned outdoor sleeping, KS may follow suit

    Advocates of the proposed law say it will help manage widespread homelessness. Critics argue it will push those in need further from resources.