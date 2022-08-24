'Justice did prevail': Man found guilty of shooting Gadsden deputy, faces life sentence

Watch

A jury found a man guilty Wednesday afternoon of shooting a Gadsden County Sheriff's deputy.

The trial of Dexter Lawson, which stretched from Monday to Wednesday, centered on two counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, grand theft of a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence.

Lawson, 39, who represented himself, was initially arrested on Nov. 16, after he shot and injured GCSO Deputy Chicara Hearns.

He faces a mandatory life sentence for both count one and count two, State Attorney Jack Campbell said from outside the Gadsden County Courthouse, standing beside Hearns in an interview conducted by a GCSO spokesperson.

"We need more people like Chicara, we need more little girls growing up in Havana who want to be deputy sheriffs, not less," Campbell said. "She was taking care of us and we're going to take care of her when she's in need."

The official sentencing date has not yet been scheduled since Lawson requested a lawyer Wednesday, and it will take some time for the attorney to catch up and decide how he or she wishes to move forward with, for example, an appeal.

Deputy was shot three times; two were stopped by her vest

The shooting happened along a secluded stretch of Jamieson Road in Northern Gadsden County on a mid-November afternoon, when Hearns came upon a stolen truck she and other officers were trying to find.

At approximately 11:45 a.m., a Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) Deputy was intentionally rammed by a suspected stolen vehicle on Jamieson Road just south of Forest Drive North in Gadsden County.

Lawson then rammed the truck into Hearns' squad car, pinning her in a ditch before he got out and opened fire. He shot three rounds: two were stopped by Hearns' bulletproof vest and another struck her and required immediate attention.

She ran to a neighboring home before officers arrived and rushed her to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare.

Lawson, meanwhile, fled into nearby woods but was soon apprehended by more two dozen Florida Highway Patrol troopers who scoured the area, calling in police dogs and drones to find Lawson.

Less than a week after the shooting, Hearns was released from TMH to thunderous applause and tearful cheers from friends, family members and law enforcement officers from across the state as she was wheeled out of the facility.

Gadsden County Sheriff's Deputy Chicara Hearns cries from the front seat of her mother's car after she was escorted out of Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare and greeted by law enforcement officers and emergency personnel from multiple local agencies Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.

After the verdict, Hearns told reporters and a GCSO spokesperson that she was thankful for the overwhelming support expressed in notes, letters, comments and posts from people around the country.

"Some days got very, very dark for me and if it wasn't for those posts and those letters, I ... I don't know where'd I be," she said. "I still have a long way to go; I still have a few aches and a few pains ... but one day I'll be back out protecting. For now I'm going to stay put."

She added: "I do believe that justice did prevail today."

