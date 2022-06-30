  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Justice Elena Kagan says Supreme Court 'does not have a clue about how to address climate change' as it limits EPA's authority on greenhouse gases

Jake Epstein,Oma Seddiq
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Elena Kagan
    Elena Kagan
    Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States
  • John Roberts
    John Roberts
    Chief Justice of the United States
  • Stephen Breyer
    Stephen Breyer
    Former Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States
Elena Kagan
Elena Kagan.Mark Wilson/Getty Images

  • Justice Elena Kagan slammed the Supreme Court over its decision on Thursday.

  • The court ruled to limit the federal government's ability to regulate gas emissions.

  • Kagan criticized the Court, calling the decision "frightening."

Justice Elena Kagan on Thursday criticized the Supreme Court over its decision to narrow the Environmental Protection Agency's power to regulate greenhouse gas emissions, saying conservatives on the high court had made themselves the "decision-maker on climate policy."

The major 6-3 ruling, for the case West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency, limits the EPA's ability to set regulations on the energy sector — a decision that poses massive implications on the Biden administration's goals to fight climate change.

"Whatever else this Court may know about, it does not have a clue about how to address climate change," Kagan wrote in a dissenting opinion, joined by the court's two other liberals, Justices Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor.

She continued: "And let's say the obvious: The stakes here are high. Yet the Court today prevents congressionally authorized agency action to curb power plants' carbon dioxide emissions. The Court appoints itself — instead of Congress or the expert agency — the decisionmaker on climate policy. I cannot think of many things more frightening."

The Supreme Court's decision handed a victory to West Virginia and a slew of Republican-led states, many of which are fossil fuel producers, that brought the challenge against the EPA's authority to impose sweeping regulations. Chief Justice John Roberts delivered the majority opinion.

In a concurring opinion, Justice Neil Gorsuch pushed back on the dissent, writing that, "the Court hardly professes to 'appoint itself' 'the decision-maker on climate policy.'"

He continued: "The Court acknowledges only that, under our Constitution, the people's elected representatives in Congress are the decisionmakers here — and they have not clearly granted the agency the authority it claims for itself."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Trump’s Truth Social just got a criminal subpoena over its dubious SPAC deal

    The parent company of Donald Trump’s Truth Social app was subpoenaed (pdf) on June 30 as part of a criminal investigation into its troubled attempt to go public through a blank-check company, Digital World Acquisition Corporation (DWAC). Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which owns Truth Social, was subpoenaed for information about the deal along with unnamed current and former employees of TMTG. It’s unclear if Trump was among them.

  • Exclusive: Stacey Abrams Responds to Black Twitter Backlash over Police-funding Tweets

    It’s rare that anything Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams, says is received with vitriol by Black folks or the political left. She’s been a juggernaut since narrowly losing to current Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in 2018, raising millions for Democratic candidates, erecting a massive campaign to fight voter disenfranchisement efforts and becoming widely considered one of the most popular Black women politicians in the country.

  • Alabama cites abortion ruling in transgender medication case

    Days after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that states can prohibit abortion, Alabama has seized on the decision to argue that the state should also be able to ban gender-affirming medical treatments for transgender youths. The case marks one of the first known instances in which a conservative state has tried to apply the abortion ruling to other realms, just as LGBTQ advocates and others were afraid would happen. Critics have expressed fear that the legal reasoning behind the high court ruling could lead to a rollback of decisions involving such matters as gay marriage, birth control and parental rights.

  • Nelson open up about their fraught family history, their father's plane crash, and why they were never just 'Milli Vanilla'

    Nelson were known for their colorful videos, famous family, and of course their golden tresses... but not everything about the twins' story is so golden.

  • Playing in the NBA Is a Privilege, and Miles Bridges Relinquished That Right by Putting Hands on His Wife

    Trigger Warning: This article contains graphic details of domestic violence.

  • Texas inmate asks to delay execution for kidney donation

    A Texas inmate who is set to be put to death in less than two weeks asked that his execution be delayed so he can donate a kidney. Ramiro Gonzales is scheduled to receive a lethal injection on July 13 for fatally shooting 18-year-old Bridget Townsend, a southwest Texas woman whose remains were found nearly two years after she vanished in 2001. In a letter sent Wednesday, Gonzales’ lawyers, Thea Posel and Raoul Schonemann, asked Republican Gov. Greg Abbott to grant a 30-day reprieve so the inmate can be considered a living donor “to someone who is in urgent need of a kidney transplant.”

  • Travis Barker's ex Shanna Moakler says he 'beat the odds' before and 'will do it again' amid hospitalization

    "I know he is in great hands and surrounded by loving support and the best medical teams available and his beautiful wife Kourtney," the former Miss USA said.

  • Abortion, women's rights grow as priorities: AP-NORC poll

    A new poll finds a growing percentage of Americans calling out abortion or women’s rights as priorities for the government in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, especially among Democrats and those who support abortion access. With midterm elections looming, President Joe Biden and Democrats will seek to capitalize on that shift.

  • Analysis-After abortion, conservative U.S. justices take aim at other precedents

    The U.S. Supreme Court's conservative majority has shown in its blockbuster abortion ruling and other high-profile decisions in recent days that it is fearless when it comes to overturning - and even ignoring - historic precedents. And the conservative justices, with a 6-3 majority, may just be getting started, even as their current term came to a close on Thursday. Among the cases the court already has taken up for its next term, starting in October, are two that give its conservative bloc an opportunity to end college and university policies considering race in admissions to achieve more student diversity - an approach the court upheld in a 2003 precedent and reaffirmed in 2016.

  • Democrats are frustrated with Biden's refusal to question the legitimacy of the Supreme Court and worry about his 2024 prospects

    While Democrats are secretly searching in the background for a 2024 candidate that isn't Biden, the administration is still set on the president being the only one to defeat Trump.

  • Could 'Terminal List' star Chris Pratt cut it as a Navy SEAL? 'Anyone who says yes is a douchebag,' actor says

    Chris Pratt, Taylor Kitsch and the cast and creators of "The Terminal List" talk new Amazon series.

  • Kevin Durant only wants to play for a Heat team that includes Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry?

    As for the Miami possibility that also seems to be in play, I'm told there's a significant obstacle on that front. Kevin Durant, it seems, would only want to play on a Heat team that includes Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry. So even if the ...

  • Who Will Help Care for Texas' Post-Roe Babies?

    ARGYLE, Texas — Two days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a 27-year-old woman delivered her fourth child, a boy she named Cason. Born after his mother fled from domestic abuse and was denied an abortion, he is among the first of many post-Roe babies expected in Texas. “I love my kids and I feel like I’m a really good mom,” said Cason’s mother, who asked to be identified by her first initial, T. “But due to this pregnancy, I couldn’t provide for them.” One in 10 people of reproduct

  • Secret Service Have Been Gossiping About Trump’s SUV Outburst for a Year: CNN

    BRENDAN SMIALOWSKIDays after the Secret Service pushed back on the stunning testimony that former President Donald Trump violently freaked out during a Jan. 6 presidential SUV ride, CNN reported on Friday that accounts of Trump lunging at his Secret Service agents have spread around the agency for the past year.According to two Secret Service sources, stories similar to ex-Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s account—which she testified under oath was told to her by former Trump staffer and current S

  • Michael Bay reflects on working with Shia LaBeouf as ‘Transformers’ turns 15: ‘He had a tough upbringing’

    Michael Bay shares memories from the making of "Transformers" as actioner turns 15.

  • Same-sex couples updating legal status after abortion ruling

    Emails and phone calls from same-sex couples, worried about the legal status of their marriages and keeping their children, flooded attorney Sydney Duncan’s office within hours of the Supreme Court’s decision eliminating the constitutional right to abortion. The ruling last week didn’t directly affect the 2015 decision that paved the way for same-sex marriage. “That has a lot of people scared and, I think, rightfully so,” said Duncan, who specializes in representing members of the LGBTQ community at the Magic City Legal Center in Birmingham.

  • Feds Detail Frantic Texts Between Driver and Organizer of Doomed Migrant Truck

    Anderson County Sheriff's OfficeA 28-year-old Texas man accused of orchestrating the horrific smuggling operation that killed 53 migrants this week frantically texted the driver when the truck went off the radar and later admitted to a confidential informant he had no idea the air conditioning had failed in the sweltering big rig, the feds say.Christian Martinez, 28, was arrested Tuesday on a trafficking charge involving death that could result in life in prison or the death penalty after migran

  • Despite Shows of Unity, the War's Economic Costs Weigh on Western Leaders

    After days in which the West has sought to present a muscular and united front in the face of Russia’s challenge to the international order, leaders on Thursday were facing a longer-term dilemma: how to maintain public support for a grinding war whose economic costs are stoking exhaustion. In a sign of the challenges of maintaining pressure on Russia despite fuel price shocks and wider economic pain, President Joe Biden said at the close of the NATO summit in Madrid on Thursday that Americans sh

  • ‘It could be the difference between an approval and denial’: Experian, Equifax and TransUnion remove fully-paid medical debt from credit reports on July 1. Will this help your credit score?

    Paid medical debt is rolling off consumer credit reports in an overhaul that the credit bureaus say will improve people’s financial wellbeing. Equifax, Experian and TransUnion are dropping the fully-paid debts from reports, effective July 1. Furthermore, it’s now going to take a year, instead of six months, before new unpaid medical debt shows up on a person’s report.

  • I want to forget Elon's dumb $420 tweet, but y'all won't let me

    Elon Musk hasn't tweeted in 10 days, but his Twitter account is once again news because time is a flat circle. On that fateful day, Musk said he was "considering taking Tesla private at $420" per share and had secured funding to do so. Only, he apparently hadn't, so the SEC hit Musk with fraud charges over "false and misleading" tweets.