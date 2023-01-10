“Justice for Faisal”: Cambridge community holds rally deadly police shooting of UMass Boston student

Several hundred protesters expressed anger and frustration during a rally outside Cambridge City Hall on Monday following the death of a 20-year-old college student who was shot by police in Cambridge last week.

Sayed Faisal, a student at the University of Massachusetts Boston, was shot and killed on Jan. 4 while advancing on officers with what police described as a kukri knife. Police reportedly tried to subdue Faisal with a “less lethal” form of ammunition before shooting and killing him.

During the rally, which was organized by the Bangladesh Association of New England, protesters held signs saying “Justice for Faisal.”

Faisal, who was known as Prince by his family, was an only child who was never violent and had never been involved with law enforcement before, his parents said in a statement released by the Council on American-Islamic Relations on Friday night.

“Our only son, Sayed Arif Faisal, who we lovingly called Prince, is no longer with us nor in this world. We are completely devastated and in disbelief that our son is gone. Prince was the most wonderful, loving, caring, generous, supportive, and deeply family-oriented person. He loved to travel, create art, and play sports with his friends. He expressed his feelings through gifts; he never forgot special occasions and always made sure that those around him felt appreciated.”

“He loved his friends and had deep relationships with them, his family members, his cousins, and community members. He treated everyone with love, respect, and loyalty. Prince was a normal law-abiding citizen who had no record of any kind with law enforcement. He was never violent towards anyone. We want to know what happened and how this tragic event unfolded. We will cooperate with law enforcement and the Middlesex District Attorney’s office as they investigate to have an understanding of this devastating event.”

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on leave. The shooting is under investigation by the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.

The city of Cambridge says they will host a community meeting Thursday night about what happened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

