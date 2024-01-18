Justice Files: Murder suspect accused of disposing bodies in pet crematorium

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — More than nine years have passed since loved ones last saw Danny Gallagos, Braden Emerson and Levi Collins. The man accused of killing all three appeared in court Wednesday for the first day of his murder trial.

Richard Christopher pleaded not guilty to three counts of aggravated murder, three counts of desecration of a dead body, obstruction of justice and use of a firearm by a restricted person.

While the defense chose not to give an opening argument, the prosecution spoke for nearly an hour describing the case in one word: “messy.”

Investigators believe Justin Christopher, Richard Christopher’s son, agreed to buy a house for Danny Gallegos under his name, for a fee. According to authorities during the transaction, Richard shot and killed Gallegos. Court documents state Emerson and Collins were waiting in Gallegos’ vehicle when Richard got in and later killed both men.

Justin, who agreed to testify in a plea deal, told authorities Richard called shortly after shooting and killing both men in the vehicle, telling his son it was a mess and he needed help cleaning up.

The prosecution claimed the two broke into a pet crematorium in Pleasant Grove to dispose of the bodies. Investigators said Justin testified that what was left behind they put in containers.

“So they drove up Farmington Canyon. They found a fire pit. They started a fire. And they tried to burn what they could,” the prosecution said.

However, investigators claim they found part of a large human shoulder that showed signs of arthritis.

“Braden was a large person. Braden had arthritis,” the prosecution said.

According to authorities, Collins and Emerson’s blood was found inside Gallegos’ abandoned vehicle, along with Gallegos’ dog.

3,364 days have passed since loved ones last saw Gallagos, Emerson or Collins.

The courtroom was so full, extra chairs had to be brought in and some stood outside.

With no body was ever found, many family members told ABC4 all they can do is hope someone cleans up this mess.

