‘Justice will be found’: Moscow police confirm arrest in U of I killings, say little else

The Moscow Police Department on Friday announced the arrest of a Washington State graduate student in the killing of four University of Idaho students at an off-campus apartment on Nov. 13, but still could reveal very little about the investigation.

Pennsylvania State Police earlier in the day confirmed to the Statesman that Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, of Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, was taken into custody on a “fugitive from justice warrant” in connection with the homicides. He was arrested at a home in Chestnuthill Township in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, a graduate student in the criminal justice and criminology department at Washington State University, was arrested Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Pennsylvania in connection with the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students.

The four victims in the quadruple homicide early Nov. 13 were U of I seniors Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, who were close friends; and junior Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls; and freshman Ethan Chapin, 20, of Mount Vernon, Washington, who were dating.

The three women lived in the house, while Chapin was staying overnight with Kernodle. All four were stabbed to death.

“These murders have shaken our community, and no arrest will ever bring back these young students,” Moscow Police Chief James Fry said during a news conference. “However, we do believe justice will be found through the criminal process.”

Kohberger faces four counts of felony first-degree murder and a felony burglary charge, Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said at the news conference. But neither he nor Fry — who repeatedly uttered, “That’s part of the investigation” in response to questions — could provide much more information.

The probable cause affidavit, which will provide details and lay out the case against Kohberger, is sealed under Idaho law and won’t become public until he is extradited and appears before an Idaho judge.

“This is not the end of this investigation. In fact, this is a new beginning,” Thompson said.

Authorities remain tight-lipped about details

Question after question, Fry and Thompson reiterated that they could not release specifics about the investigation, the crimes, what led them to Kohberger and whether he was known to the victims. Both men said more information would be coming out through the court process.

Fry did confirm that a murder weapon still has not been found. He also said law enforcement located a Hyundai Elantra; authorities alerted the public nearly a month ago that they were searching for a white Elantra and wanted to speak to the driver and any occupants of the vehicle.

Fry also said at the press conference that he “100% stands behind” the police decision to keep information about the case guarded, something law enforcement did all along. He acknowledged that doing so had frustrated the public, but said it was necessary.

“We want to have a situation that when this goes to trial, there’s no doubt that we’ve done everything right,” he said.