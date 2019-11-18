(Bloomberg) -- Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg returned to the bench at the U.S. Supreme Court five days after missing an argument session with a stomach bug.

Ginsburg joined seven of her eight colleagues Monday for a 10-minute scheduled session Monday, sipping from a mug while about 130 new members were admitted to the Supreme Court bar.

As has become their routine, Justice Clarence Thomas waited for Ginsburg at the end of the session, then took her hand to help her descend the three steps behind the bench.

Ginsburg, 86, is a four-time cancer survivor who had never missed a Supreme Court argument because of illness until this year. She missed two arguments last Wednesday but is planning on taking part in the rulings in those cases based on the briefs and transcripts.

Ginsburg has become a celebrity among liberals, inspiring movies, books and memes and drawing raucous applause at her public appearances.

Justice Stephen Breyer didn’t attend Monday’s session, and no reason was given for his absence. Justices sometimes skip court sessions when no arguments are scheduled.

