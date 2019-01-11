Justice Ginsburg recovery 'on track,' but she will work from home next week

WASHINGTON – Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has no remaining signs of cancer but will continue to work from home next week, the court said Friday.

Ginsburg, the leader of the court's liberal faction, was discharged from the hospital on Christmas Day following cancer surgery. She requires no further treatment, according to the court statement, and her recovery is "on track."

"Justice Ginsburg will continue to work from home next week and will participate in the consideration and decision of the cases on the basis of the briefs and the transcripts of oral arguments," the court said.

Ginsburg, 85, underwent a pulmonary lobectomy at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City. The procedure to remove two nodules in the lower lobe of her left lung followed their discovery during tests to diagnose and treat rib fractures suffered in a fall on Nov. 7.

Both nodules removed during surgery were found to be malignant on initial pathology evaluation, according to thoracic surgeon Valerie Rusch, the court said in a statement last week. Post-surgery, there was no evidence of any remaining disease in the lung or anywhere else in Ginsburg's body, the court said.

Ginsburg, a 25-year veteran of the nation's highest court and a cultural icon among liberals and proponents of women's rights, has been closely monitored by those on the left and right for her health. Conservatives have a 5-4 majority on the court, and future vacancies during President Donald Trump's watch could increase that margin. Republicans will have a 53-47 majority in the Senate next year.

