‘Justice can happen:’ Kansas City community sees verdict as holding police accountable

Members of Kansas City’s Black community hailed the guilty verdict in the criminal trial of a Kansas City police detective accused in the shooting death of a Black man as justice being served — at last.

Jackson County Circuit Court Judge J. Dale Youngs announced Friday afternoon that he found Eric DeValkenaere, 43, guilty of second-degree involuntary manslaughter in the 2019 killing of Cameron Lamb, who was fatally shot in his own backyard.

“By convicting Officer DeValkenaere, Kansas City is sending a signal to all police that the days of killing Black people with impunity are over,” said Gwen Grant, president/CEO of the Urban League of Greater Kansas City. “They will be held accountable.”

Grant noted that criminal prosecutions of police officers for misconduct, even fatal misconduct, are extremely rare — and convictions are even rarer. She commended prosecutors who pursued justice with “rigor and integrity.

“We profoundly appreciate that justice has been served by the court’s decision, but today is not a day to celebrate,” she said. “Rather, it is a time for somber remembrance of Cameron Lamb and all the lives lost to police violence. It is a time to rededicate ourselves to building a community of trust that keeps all Americans safe.”

The shooting was frequently evoked in protests last year against police brutality and racism.

For many in the Black community, the question wasn’t only what is legally justified, but what is preventable.

Lamb, 26, was shot after officers investigating a crash reported a red pickup chasing a purple Ford Mustang. Officers in a police helicopter spotted the truck, which was driven by Lamb, and followed the vehicle.

Prosecutors said there was no evidence that anyone had dialed 911, that anyone was hurt or that a crime had taken place when DeValkenaere and another detective arrived at Lamb’s home at 4154 College Ave.

DeValkenaere testified that he had a duty to go to the backyard after receiving word that the pickup had been involved in the chase. In the process, DeValkenaere knocked over knocked over a barbecue grill and a car hood to get to the backyard.

DeValkenaere said that he fired after Lamb pointed a gun at Schwalm. Only nine seconds had passed from the time DeValkenaere had walked from the front of the residence to the back of the house.

At the heart of the trial was whether DeValkenaere’s actions were “reckless” and violated the Fourth Amendment, which prohibits unreasonable searches and seizures.

Police investigating the shooting found Lamb inside the vehicle with his left arm and head hanging out of the driver’s side window. On the ground near his left hand was a handgun, according to police.

Prosecutors , however, alleged that the crime scene was staged and evidence was planted.

“This verdict is a sign that justice can happen,” said Lora McDonald, executive director of MORE2, a local social justice organization. “Cameron Lamb’s life mattered. We have so much more work to do in overhauling this system but today we are grateful for a conviction.”

The Rev. Randy Fikki, of Unity Southeast Kansas City, a church near Swope Park, said the verdict is a win, but not justice.

“Let this be the first domino to fall as we battle systemic racism in our police department and in our city,” he said.

The verdict reveals a lot about our standing on and valuing of race in Kansas City and across the nation — it’s a measurement on how far the city has come since the Emmitt Till murder and the George Floyd verdict, he said.

There is still work that has to be done, he said, and healing that needs to take place to mend the relationship between the police department and the community.

“Injustice must never be given safe harbor,” he said. “We must call it out. We must stand up and speak up against injustice.”