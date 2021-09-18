"Justice for J6" rally underway with large police presence

A few hundred demonstrators were met by a heavy law enforcement presence on Saturday at the "Justice for J6" rally outside the fenced-off U.S. Capitol, AP reports.

The latest: U.S. Capitol Police officers at approximately 12:40 p.m. arrested a man with a knife for a weapons violation, the agency wrote in a tweet.

Driving the news: Media and police officers — from the U.S. Capitol Police and D.C.'s police department — vastly outnumbered the demonstrators in attendance, according to AP.

Former Trump campaign staffer and rally organizer Matt Braynard opened the rally, asking for a round of applause for police officers.

State of play: Security preparations ramped up ahead of the pro-Trump demonstration, where hundreds of protesters were expected to show support for individuals arrested for storming the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Security fencing around the Capitol was reinstalled and multiple congressional offices closed ahead of the rally.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin approved a request from Capitol Police to provide 100 D.C. National Guard troops in case law enforcement requires additional support.

A permit for the rally allowed 700 people, but police were concerned that some demonstrators could arrive with weapons, per AP.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

