"Justice for J6" rally underway with large police presence

Erin Doherty
·1 min read

A few hundred demonstrators were met by a heavy law enforcement presence on Saturday at the "Justice for J6" rally outside the fenced-off U.S. Capitol, AP reports.

The latest: U.S. Capitol Police officers at approximately 12:40 p.m. arrested a man with a knife for a weapons violation, the agency wrote in a tweet.

Driving the news: Media and police officers — from the U.S. Capitol Police and D.C.'s police department — vastly outnumbered the demonstrators in attendance, according to AP.

  • Former Trump campaign staffer and rally organizer Matt Braynard opened the rally, asking for a round of applause for police officers.

State of play: Security preparations ramped up ahead of the pro-Trump demonstration, where hundreds of protesters were expected to show support for individuals arrested for storming the Capitol on Jan. 6.

  • Security fencing around the Capitol was reinstalled and multiple congressional offices closed ahead of the rally.

  • Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin approved a request from Capitol Police to provide 100 D.C. National Guard troops in case law enforcement requires additional support.

  • A permit for the rally allowed 700 people, but police were concerned that some demonstrators could arrive with weapons, per AP.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

