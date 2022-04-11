Justice for Jeremiah: Man pleads guilty, sentenced in murder of USC Aiken student

Apr. 11—The mother of a 20-year-old USC Aiken student said although an Aiken man will spend the rest of his life in prison for murdering her son, "it's not going to bring my baby back."

Chandler Deshawn Mann, 24, of Aiken, pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder Monday morning in connection to the murder of 20-year-old USC Aiken student, Jeremiah Duncan, in February 2020.

After a year-long investigation, a tip came in alleging Mann's mother had tampered with evidence in the case, leading to Mann's arrest. He was charged with murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to Duncan's murder.

The murder

On the morning of Feb. 4, 2020, law enforcement discovered Duncan, a sophomore communications major at USCA, slumped over in the driver's seat of a vehicle parked near the intersection of Talatha Church Road and Gunter Road.

Investigators reported the vehicle's driver's side window was shattered and Duncan suffered a gunshot wound to the head and hand at close range.

Following the tip about Mann's mother, police met with Mann on Feb. 28, 2021, in reference to the murder. Mann told police he asked Duncan to pick him up at his home, which was near the street where Duncan's body was discovered, because they were planning to rob someone. He testified to taking Duncan's gun, shooting him at close range and fleeing the scene.

Mann said his mother got rid of the clothes and shoes he was wearing and he sold the gun "on the streets."

The gun was never recovered.

Initially, investigators were able to identify Mann as the suspect through physical evidence collected at the scene of the crime, prosecutor Jack Hammack said.

Incarcerated in connection to another shooting

Mann was incarcerated in connection to another shooting that took place in January 2021 when police questioned him about the 2020 murder.

On Jan. 15, deputies responded to a residence on Chris Drive in Aiken in reference to a shooting, according to Hammack. At the scene, deputies observed several bullet holes in the front side of the home.

Witnesses on the scene described the car the suspect was driving and after a brief search, the car was found crashed less than a mile away from the scene.

Mann was found near the crash standing in front of a bush, Hammack said in court. When police searched around the area of the bush, they located a green sweatshirt with a semi-automatic rifle inside.

Hammack stated there were "rumors" that Mann was involved in the killing of Duncan and Mann said he was receiving threats.

"He believed one of the people threatening him was at the location he started shooting into," Hammack said in court Monday.

Arrest warrants state that Mann fired approximately 25 rounds into the residence as the person was inside asleep. There were no injuries or fatalities in connection to that shooting.

Mann pleaded guilty Monday to the attempted murder charge in connection to the Chris Drive shooting.

Family speaks out

Duncan's mother, Judy Duncan, spoke through tears at the plea hearing along with her two children, Maurice and Laquisha Duncan.

"It's been 797 days and I miss my son every single day," Duncan's mother said. "We shouldn't be here today, we should be planning for my son's graduation next month — but because of the choice of this person in the courtroom made, we miss out on celebrating my son's graduation, celebrating his life. I'm still in therapy. I don't know what's going to happen, I just have to learn to take (it) day by day and cope."

Duncan's mother said he was born with a bilateral hematoma and she always worried about him.

"He had surgery and he didn't walk until he was two years old," she said. "My son went to school, he was bullied, but he was a person that didn't let that handicap him. He became a wonderful human being."

In February 2020, Duncan's mother said Mann destroyed two families.

"He has destroyed my family and his own family," she said. "I just don't know how I'm going to cope. I pray to God he just keeps me and holds me. It hurts so bad because as a mother, I want to be there for my child. I was so protective because of what he had to go through when he needed that special attention and to find out that he was murdered and was stuck over the steering wheel all night long, all by himself — no one was there, no one came to his aid — it's just hard."

Duncan's sister, Laquisha, said she is still struggling with the loss, two years later.

"It was the worst day of my life," she said. "As I think back to that day, when I first got the call, I remember all the pain and agony that I felt as I dropped to my knees after finding out that my baby brother was brutally murdered. I personally have undergone so many emotions in the last 797 days — anger, heartbreak, and extreme weight loss due to depression."

Duncan's sister said she lived out of state, but after her brother's murder, she moved back home to be with her family and grieve.

"It's especially difficult when birthdays and holidays come around and he's not here," she said. "I miss him so much every — I miss his laugh, his smile, and most importantly, I miss him being the aggravating little brother that he was... We looked forward to the big day for him to finally turn 21 so he could finally really hang out with me and we always talked about the day he will get married and we will start our families and have our kids grow up together — but now we'll never be able to share those memories."

Duncan's brother, Maurice, said Duncan always took his kids for ice cream when he wasn't in class or working and they're still waiting for him to come back home.

"It was it was the worst day of my life and I'm still struggling to cope with it to this day," Duncan's brother said. "I'm the big brother, I'm supposed to take care of him and I'm not able to do that. The pain is excruciating. He was the best uncle, he supported my kids at all their sporting events and they loved when uncle JD would take them for ice cream trips. My youngest, who was two year old two years old at the time — he still knows, he still prays for Jeremiah. When he goes to Grandma's house, he still expects him to show up."

Duncan's brother said he wouldn't wish the pain he feels on his worst enemy and asked the judge for the longest sentence.

"What does justice mean," he said. "To me, justice would be my brother in here with us right now, but I will never have him back."

Mann addressed the family, although he never moved his gaze from the judge.

"I've had a long time to think about what I had to come up here and say, but I couldn't figure out what to say — just, I'm truly sorry," Mann said. "There's nothing I can really do or say to change what happened. I'm truly sorry."

Mann was sentenced to 45 years for the murder charge and 30 years for the attempted murder charge by Judge Courtney Clyburn Pope.

"It will not bring my son back, but I'm pleased with the sentencing," Duncan's mother said after the hearing. "He's 24 years old and if he lives past his time, he'll have spent most of his life incarcerated. What's important to me is that he's not in the streets to be a threat to anyone else — so on that behalf, I can say that I was pleased with the sentence Judge Pope handed down. It's not going to bring my baby back, but it brings some closure and hopefully will help me to cope better and move on because I believe that my son is at peace, although we wish that he was here to fulfill his dreams."

Duncan played baseball for Silver Bluff High School and dreamed of becoming a professional baseball player. He turned down a baseball scholarship from Benedict College to be close to his family, but planned on walking on to the USCA baseball team junior year.

The Duncan family started the Jeremiah Sports Foundation, which provides scholarships to athletes, in Jeremiah Duncan's honor.