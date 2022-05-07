'Justice for Johnny Depp' petition to bring the actor back to the 'Pirates' franchise reaches over 475,000 signatures amid Amber Heard defamation trial

Johnny Depp at the premiere of 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' in May 2017. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

A petition to bring Jonny Depp back to the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise is gaining traction.

The petition is receiving new attention amid Depp's defamation trial against Amber Heard.

Depp's talent manager testified that Depp lost out on $22.5 million when the sixth 'Pirates' movie was canceled.

A petition on Change.org to bring Johnny Depp back to the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise is receiving renewed attention and thousands of signatures amid his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Titled "Justice for Johnny Depp," the petition currently has more than 475,000 signatures as of Saturday. The organizer of the petition, Kimberly Giles, addressed Disney in the petition, saying that "Amber Heard ruined Johnny Depp's life as well as career." Depp played Captain Jack Sparrow, a pirate who serves as the main protagonist of the franchise.

"Johnny Depp deserves his life back the way it was before Amber Heard came along, because no actor or actress could ever say this man is not an amazing actor," the petition reads. "If you were falsely accused of something you did not do, then there's proof you didn't do it and you still were treated like a bad person, wouldn't you want Justice??"

Giles continued: "Johnny Depp deserves to continue his roll [sic] as Sparrow. I believe that removing him was a mistake on your end but quite stupid if you ask me ... Please have a change of heart and do not release that movie without Johnny Depp." Updates from Giles and comments on the page date back two years.

Giles and representatives for Change.org did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Another petition demanding the actor return to the franchise has over 778,000 signatures as of Saturday. The petition details don't mention the defamation trial, but some commenters on the page have referenced Heard and the legal battle between the former couple. Comments on the page date back four years.

Depp's talent manager Jack Whigham testified earlier this month that Depp lost out on $22.5 million when the sixth "Pirates" movie was canceled following Heard's allegations of abuse. Whigham said Heard's 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post, in which she described herself as a victim of domestic abuse without naming Depp, had a "catastrophic" effect on the actor's career.

Depp is suing Heard over the article, alleging that the actress verbally and physically abused him. Heard has denied the allegations and countersued, accusing Depp of physical and verbal abuse on numerous occasions throughout their relationship, which ended in 2016.

Depp was also "asked to resign" from his role in the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise in 2020 after losing a libel case against UK newspaper The Sun. A long-running petition to remove Heard from "Aquaman 2" also gained traction during the trial and has reached 3.7 million signatures as of Saturday.

Experts told Insider that Heard came off less authentic than Depp when she took the stand in the fourth week of the trial, but she's still likely to win the case. Insider's Jacob Shamsian and Ashley Collman reported that Heard won't be subject to cross-examination from Depp's lawyers until May 16, giving the jurors a week for her testimony to sink in unchallenged.

