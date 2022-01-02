'Justice for Jumil'

Jan. 2—LAWRENCE — Two young children are left without a mother and family members are demanding answers in Jumil Celadilla's death after she was shot Friday.

"I don't want it to be a cold case, which always happens in Lawrence," said Haydee Francisco, Celadilla's aunt. "We want to know who did this. Talk, please. Don't stay quiet."

Celadilla, 22, died Friday evening after the shooting on Pearl Street, said Carrie Kimball, spokeswoman for the Essex County District Attorney's Office. Police are still investigating, she added.

Family members found out Celadilla was shot Friday night when picking up her daughters from a babysitter's house. Celadilla was in the car with her boyfriend, said Paula Montero, Celadilla's aunt.

Now the family is mourning Celadilla's death and taking care of six-month-old Kehlani and two-year-old Juliana who are left without a mother.

Celadilla was raising her two daughters while working as a paraprofessional at Leahy School in Lawrence while also taking classes to become a hairdresser, Montero said.

"She was so supportive. The best mom," Montero said. "She did everything for her daughters. Everything she did was for them."

Celadilla came to Lawrence as a toddler about 20 years ago when her family moved from New York City. She leaves behind a large family with grandmother Amalris Domingus and mom Mildred Reposo. She also has two younger siblings.

"She always greeted everyone nicely and with a lot of love," Francisco said, adding that Celadilla's warm, beaming smile was always a comfort.

As Celadilla's family gathered at Reposo's Lawrence home, they were overcome with grief and questions.

They saw a home surveillance video, which was also reviewed by The Eagle-Tribune, posted on social media that showed the car Celadilla was in stopping just after a series of gunshots. A black car pulled into the camera's view and back onto the street just before the shooting. Montero said they are hoping someone can help solve the case.

It also appears there were other surveillance cameras in the area, she added, hoping that police can use those cameras to identify the shooter.

Police would not comment on the incident, referring calls to the district attorney's office.

"I don't want a promise they will find something, I want it to actually happen," Francisco said. "She didn't deserve this. We want justice for Jumil."

There will be counseling services available at Leahy School Monday, said Christopher Markuns, spokesperson for Lawrence Schools.

A Go Fund Me has been set up for Celadilla's funeral expenses and her daughters gofundme.com/f/jumil-celadilla-funeral-fund.