Justice Kaio, 19, charged with murder in Waikiki shooting

Mar. 23—Prosecutors have charged a 19-year-old man in connection with Saturday night's shooting death of a 20-year-old man in Waikiki.

Justice Manumalo Kaio was charged today with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony, and another firearms count. His bail is set at $1 million.

The deadly shooting occurred on a sidewalk near Kalakaua Avenue and Lewers Street at about 10 :10 p.m. Saturday.

Police said a suspect, identified as Kaio, was arguing with the 20-year-old man when Kaio brandished a firearm and shot the victim.

Kaio fled the scene, and the victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the two men knew each other and that the shooting was not a random act.

The next day, Kaio turned himself in at the Honolulu Police Department's main headquarters where he was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder.