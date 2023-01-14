Justice at last in brutal slaying of Bronx teen ‘Junior’ Guzman-Feliz as last six Trinitarios sentenced to prison

Justice has been done in the savage beating death of promising Bronx teen Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz, prosecutors said Friday.

The last six of the 13 Trinitarios gang members convicted in the brutal, caught-on-camera knife-and-machete slaying were sentenced to prison in Bronx Supreme Court on first-degree manslaughter charges.

Danel Fernandez, 26, was sentenced to 18 years in prison by Supreme Court Judge Ralph Fabrizio.

Also Friday, two suspects — Ronald Urena, 33, and Jose Tavarez, 26 — were sentenced to 15 years. Two others — Gabriel Ramirez Concepcion, 30, Danilo Payamps Pachecho, 26 — were sentenced to 12 years.

A sixth suspect, Luis Cabrera Santos, 29, was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in prison, the DA’s office said.

All six suspects will also serve five years post-release supervision. The six defendants pleaded guilty to manslaughter in November and December.

Seven other suspects had previously been sentenced in the case.

Two ringleaders in the killing — Diego Suero and Frederick Then — were convicted of murder and sentenced in September to 25 years to life in prison.

Jonaiki Martinez Estrella was sentenced in October 2019 to life in prison without parole on a murder charge. He was caught on surveillance video plunging a knife into Junior’s neck.

Also in October 2019, convicted killer Jose Muniz — who hacked Junior with a machete — and co-defendants Elvin Garcia and Antonio Rodriguez Hernandez Santiago were sentenced to 25 years to life. Another suspect, Manuel Rivera, 18, was sentenced to 23 years because of his age at the time of the killing.

“Our prosecution against all 13 defendants involved in the murder ends today,” said Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark.

“Their unconscionable actions led to the death of the 15-year-old boy,” Clark said. “The shocking viral video of the attack left the Bronx community — and the world — horrified at such complete disregard for human life.”

A case of mistaken identity by one of two quarreling Trinitarios factions led to Junior’s horrifying death.

The leader and the second-in-command of the “Los Sures” set of the Trinitarios summoned their members and asked them to carry out violence against their rivals, the “Sunset” set of the gang.

Members of the “Los Sures” faction went after Junior on June 20, 2018, believing him to be a rival member of “Sunset.”

Junior in fact had zero gang ties. He was a member of the NYPD Explorer program, an organization aimed at young people interested in law enforcement careers.

The six suspects sentenced this week chased Junior into a bodega in Belmont. Desperately, Junior tried to hide behind the clerk’s counter.

The suspects punched Junior and dragged him from the store to the sidewalk, where five other Trinitarios hacked him relentlessly with knives and a machete.

After the attack Junior staggered to nearby St. Barnabas Hospital, where he collapsed and died.

Junior was the youngest of three siblings, and lived with his mother and older sister just a block away from where he was attacked.

He attended Dr. Richard Izquierdo Health & Science Charter School. His family said he loved basketball, riding his bike, and playing PlayStation.

Following Guzman-Feliz’ death, Tremont residents honored his life with a huge mural, and an upstate summer camp for Bronx kids was named after him.

“It brings closure in the criminal justice aspect but does not bring an end to the pain Junior’s family and friends still suffer,” Clark said Friday.

“They will never recover from their immense loss, but we hope it brings some peace to the community in knowing that these defendants will be in prison for years.”