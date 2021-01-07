‘Justice League’ Actor Cut From ‘The Flash’ After Dispute With DC Films President Walter Hamada

Bryan Ke

Ray Fisher is out of the 2022 DC Extended Universe film "The Flash" after publicly declaring he would never work with DC Films' head Walter Hamada. What happened: The 33-year-old “Justice League” actor called out Hamada on Dec. 31 following a Sept. 4 New York Times profile, where he talked about the future of the DCEU and revealed their ambitious six-films-a-year plan, according to IndieWire.

  • Fisher came forward and accused “Justice League” reshoot director Joss Whedon of having on-set “gross, abusive, unprofessional and completely unacceptable," also calling out DC Films president Hamada for defending a producer who was involved.

  • After Fisher's public resignation, insiders familiar with the project said the actor, who played Cyborg in 2017’s “Justice League,” will no longer appear in a cameo in “The Flash.” His character will also not undergo recasting, according to The Wrap.

  • Hamada led the 2018 DC movie “Aquaman.” He extended his deal as DC Films president up to 2023 on Jan. 5, which Fisher described as “reactionary announcements” coming from Warner Bros.

How it all started: The controversy started in July 2020 when Fisher claimed Whedon showed unprofessional behavior when he stepped in for “Justice League” director Zack Snyder.

  • Fisher also included the names of film producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg as enablers for Whedon’s alleged behavior.

  • WarnerMedia, Warner Bros.’ parent company, launched an investigation into the matter in late August.

  • A month later, Fisher expressed his dissatisfaction with how the investigation was going. He also said Hamada allegedly contacted him and “attempted to throw Joss Whedon and Jon Berg under the bus in hopes that I would relent on Geoff Johns,” but the actor refused. Hamada was not involved in the “Justice League” production at the time of the allegations.

  • The investigation concluded in December, and the company told Fisher: “WarnerMedia appreciates you having the courage to come forward and assist the company with creating an inclusive and equitable work environment for its employees and partners.”

Fisher played his first movie role as Cyborg, a metahuman who underwent various reconstruction to his body after a nearly fatal car accident, in “Justice League.” Warner Bros. reportedly offered Fisher a cameo role as Cyborg in “The Flash.” DC had announced a "Cyborg" film to be released in 2020, but the future of the film remains unclear. Feature Images via Flashback FM (left) Collider (right)

