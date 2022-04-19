‘Justice League’ actor Ezra Miller arrested again in Hawaii for alleged assault

Hawaii police on Tuesday arrested Ezra Miller, known for playing The Flash in “Justice League,” after the actor allegedly threw a chair at a woman.

Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, was arrested around 1:30 a.m. for second-degree assault in the town of Pāhoa in Hawaii County, according to a press release from the Hawaii Police Department.

Police said Miller, 29, was a guest at a house during an event when they “became irate” after they were asked to leave. Miller allegedly threw a chair at a woman, which struck her on the forehead and caused a half-inch cut.

Police later tracked Miller down to an intersection and arrested them. Miller was released around 4 a.m. The investigation into the incident is still open.

Miller is best known for playing The Flash, but they also appeared in the Harry Potter universe film series “Fantastic Beasts” as well as in the coming-of-age drama “The Perks of Being A Wallflower.”

Miller’s arrest on Monday follows a similar incident last month.

On March 28, they were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment at a bar in the town of Hilo.

Police said Miller became “agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke.”

“Miller began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts,” Hawaii police said in a press release. “The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail.”

Hours after they were released on bail from the bar, Miller harassed a couple in their bedroom. The couple pushed for a temporary restraining order against Miller, but the petition was lifted last week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

The young actor has been accused of using violence before, including when Variety published a story in 2020 saying they allegedly choked a woman at a bar in Iceland.

Miller is starring in “The Flash,” set to hit theaters in 2023.

