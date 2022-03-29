'Justice League' star Ezra Miller arrested in Hawaii on disorderly conduct, harassment charges

Actor Ezra Miller, who plays “Flash” in the "Justice League" series, was arrested in Hawaii over the weekend and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment after becoming unruly at a local bar, police said.

Miller, 29, was arrested shortly after midnight Monday when patrol officers responded to a report of a disorderly patron at a bar on Silva Street in Hilo late Sunday, the Hawaii County Police Department said in a news release.

He became agitated and “began yelling obscenities” while patrons at the bar sang karaoke, according to police.

The actor at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman who was singing, the department said in the release. Miller also lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts, according to police.

The bar owner tried to calm him down several times.

Miller, who police described as visiting from Vermont, was arrested with his bail set at $500. He provided the bail and was later released.

NBC News has reached out to Miller's representatives for comment.

This isn't Miller's first brush with controversy.

In 2020, a video surfaced online appearing to show a woman being choked in a bar in Iceland and the footage was linked to Miller, though police did not confirm his involvement at the time, Variety reported. Police said at the time no one was arrested or placed in custody in connection with the alleged incident and that officials were not aware of any injuries to those involved.

In addition to Justice League, Miller is also known for his role in the 2012 film “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” and the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise. He'll star in the series' latest film, “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore," which is slated to be released in April.