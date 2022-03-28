'What justice looks like in Bay County': 160 arrests, 75 guns seized during PCB spring break

Nathan Cobb, The News Herald
·3 min read

PANAMA CITY BEACH — On the heels of a dramatic surge in crime in Panama City Beach during the weekend, Bay County law enforcement officials say they stand united against criminals who visit the area.

In a press conference Monday at the Beach Police Department, local officials announced that they confiscated 75 illegal guns and arrested more than 160 people during the weekend.

Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez, who stood at the conference with other law enforcement leaders behind an assortment of seized weapons that ranged from pistols to shotguns to semi-automatic rifles, said the criminals "will soon find out what justice looks like in Bay County."

"Right here, today, we stand united as not only law enforcement officials, not only as city leadership or county leadership, but just as citizens of Bay County," Talamantez said. "What we saw this past weekend is absolutely unacceptable, period. These pathetic cowards who came and committed these crimes — their actions will not be tolerated."

Flash mobs, riots and 21 illegal guns: BCSO, PCB PD deploy 'every available resource' Saturday

Spring breakers bring Chaos to PCB: One injured in Waffle House shooting, over 50 guns seized

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said he believes there could have been many tragedies this weekend if it were not for the combined effort of numerous law enforcement agencies.

Despite the influx in crime and guns, only one shooting occurred in Panama City Beach during the weekend.

The shooting occurred Sunday afternoon near the Waffle House on Front Beach Road. The victim, an unnamed 21-year-old from Alabama, was shot in the foot.

In a press conference on Monday, Bay County law enforcement officials announced that they confiscated 75 illegal guns and arrested more than 160 people over the weekend.
In a press conference on Monday, Bay County law enforcement officials announced that they confiscated 75 illegal guns and arrested more than 160 people over the weekend.

"We were faced with dangerous circumstances but stood firm in protecting our county," Ford said. "Each one of these 75 firearms ... represents a violent encounter with law enforcement, and I'm so proud of the law enforcement officers who stood in that gap (between) citizens and the criminals who were carrying these guns."

He noted that of those arrested Saturday and Sunday, almost 80 were from Alabama.

Ford also said local law enforcement agencies have planned for this weekend for about two or three weeks because of an anticipated increase in visitors.

"We will not tolerate this criminal activity," he said. "These are behaviors that we as a community have fought before, won and moved on (from) to become a premier family destination. ... If you come here to act like a criminal, we'll treat you like one."

Multiple police agencies converged on an area near Front Beach Road in Panama City Beach following Spring Break disturbances and a shooting on Sunday afternoon.
Multiple police agencies converged on an area near Front Beach Road in Panama City Beach following Spring Break disturbances and a shooting on Sunday afternoon.

According to Chief Mark Smith of the Panama City Police Department, the visitors to Bay County who caused the weekend's chaos were not traditional spring breakers, but true criminals.

Officials noted that many of the people associated with the dangerous groups left the area on Sunday.

"Every time one of our brave officers confronted these 75 individuals (who had the guns), it was an opportunity for that brave officer to have lost (their) life or been forced to take someone else's life," Smith said. "This is not what Bay County is about, (and) not what Panama City Beach is about.

"... This isn't what we want coming to our city," he added. "We want the spring breakers. We want the tourists, (but) we don't want this (criminal) element."

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Panama City Beach spring break crime: 160 arrested, 75 guns seized

Recommended Stories

  • 4 people injured in overnight shooting at Virginia Beach bar; 2 officers fired guns, police say

    Four people were injured and two Virginia Beach police officers are on temporary administrative assignment following an overnight shooting outside a bar. Officers were responding to a shooting in front of West Beach Tavern when they shot at an armed individual, who fled and hasn’t been located, according to police. Altogether, four people were injured and sustained injuries not considered ...

  • Dozens of local government officials' salaries top $100K. Who leads the list?

    Here's a look at the top 10 salaries for the different government agencies across Bay County.

  • Jury selection begins for man accused of killing and dismembering Nassau County teen in 1994

    Jury selection has begun for the man on trial accused of killing and dismembering a Nassau County teenager in 1994.

  • Grand jury indicts man for shooting death of girlfriend, DA says

    Cornelius Williams, 40, was indicted by a grand jury on a count of second-degree murder, as well as a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

  • EXPLAINER: How would billionaire income tax work?

    A “Billionaire Minimum Income Tax” is included in President Joe Biden’s fiscal year 2023 budget proposal — part of the administration’s effort to reduce the federal deficit over the next decade and fund new spending. The proposal “eliminates the inefficient sheltering of income for decades or generations,” the White House says. The budget proposes that households worth more than $100 million pay at least 20% in taxes on both income and “unrealized gains”— the increase in an unsold investment’s value.

  • Evan Neal NFL Draft Prospect Profile

    Yahoo Sports’ lead draft analyst Eric Edholm shares his evaluation of the Alabama offensive tackle.

  • Spring breakers bring chaos to PCB: One injured in Waffle House shooting, over 50 guns seized

    Local law enforcement officials say they will not tolerate spring breakers who bring crime and guns to Bay County.

  • Montpelier ends power-share with enslaved descendants group

    Less than a year after the board that manages James Madison’s Montpelier estate in Virginia announced plans to share authority equally with descendants of people once enslaved there, the board has voted to strip power-sharing status from a group representing African Americans who trace their roots to the historic estate. The Montpelier Descendants Committee chose three descendants of enslaved people serving on the board and the foundation picked another two, but Friday’s vote means the committee can’t name future members, giving the foundation greater control over the board’s makeup, The Washington Post reported. “It is a complete reversal of their public commitment that was made on June 16, 2021,” said James French, head of the committee and a member of the Montpelier Foundation’s board.

  • Mariupol refugee recounts hardship, devastation

    A survivor of the Russian siege of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol has spoken to The Associated Press about the dire humanitarian and security situation she endured until she managed to escape.

  • Biden sends subtle message to Polish leaders on democracy

    In a forceful speech in Warsaw denouncing Russia's Vladimir Putin and praising Ukrainians, President Joe Biden on Saturday also appeared to have a more subtle message for his Polish hosts. Speaking of a “perennial struggle for democracy,” Biden mentioned the rule of law and freedom of the press among the principles essential in a free society. Since they won power in 2015, they have been accused by the European Union of eroding the rule of law with changes that have given the party vast new powers over the judicial branch of government.

  • Cuts to Army’s IVAS were ‘good oversight’ by Congress, says acquisitions boss

    Lawmakers recently froze some $350 million in IVAS procurement money until initial testing and evaluation are completed, and until Congress is updated on the project’s progress.

  • U.S. Capitol riot probe wants to talk with Justice Thomas' wife -report

    The congressional panel investigating the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol will seek an interview with Virginia Thomas, a Republican activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, the Washington Post reported on Monday. The report came ahead of the U.S. House committee's scheduled meeting later on Monday as part of its investigation into the attack on the Capitol last year by supporters of former President Donald Trump as lawmakers were poised to certify the 2020 election. CNN also reported that the panel was interested in interviewing Virginia Thomas.

  • Disney releases statement against Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill

    Disney has slammed the passage of the “Don’t Say Gay” bill in Florida and wants the law to be repealed after the state’s Republican governor Ron DeSantis officially signed the controversial legislation into law on Monday.

  • Utah Man Murdered Girlfriend Over Busted Vape Cartridge, Cops Say

    Stephanie Keith/Getty ImagesA 27-year-old Utah man now faces a first-degree murder charge for choking his girlfriend to death over a defective vape cartridge, according to a probable cause affidavit reviewed by The Daily Beast.Daniel Padilla-Ang was arrested early Saturday morning by officers with the Orem Police Department after the accused killer called 911 to turn himself in, the filing states.“The reporting party advised dispatch that he had strangled his girlfriend and that she was dead,” i

  • Florida officials fight back against rowdy spring breakers

    Rowdy spring break crowds have forced curfews and led some establishments to close their doors from Miami Beach to Florida's Panhandle. Law enforcement officials in Bay County, Florida, said Sunday that they won't tolerate the bad behavior from spring breakers after a 21-year-old from Alabama was shot in the foot Sunday during a shooting in Panama City Beach. ”The crowd that has been here this weekend, there are no words that can describe the way they have behaved themselves, conducted themselves and the amount of laws they have broken,” Panama City Beach police Chief J.R. Talamantez said during a news conference on Sunday afternoon.

  • CAUGHT IN THE ACT: Tulsa police arrest man accused of stealing a catalytic converter

    A man is in custody after Tulsa police say he was caught stealing a catalytic converter.

  • Child killer gets parole after 28 years behind bars

    Eric Smith was convicted of murder at age 14, after killing 4-year-old Derrick Robie. After his 11th parole hearing, he was released.

  • 2 teens charged with fatal shooting at Tacoma marijuana dispensary — warrants issued

    Two teenage boys are wanted in connection with a fatal shooting at a Tacoma marijuana dispensary and at least 10 armed robberies at pot shops in Pierce and King counties.

  • Rhode Island US House candidate arrested in Ohio after driver says he was followed

    A Rhode Island congressional candidate who once worked for Ohio Gov. John Kasich was arrested after a driver reported being followed for 60 miles.

  • Police: Fight at Arundel Mills food court under investigation

    Chairs were thrown Saturday in a fight at the food court at Arundel Mills Mall, police told 11 News. Anne Arundel County police Lt. Jacklyn Davis said preliminary information indicates the sounds of the thrown chairs were mistaken as gunshots. Two women who said they work at the mall told 11 News the scene was scary. They told 11 News they saw people running through the mall around 8:30 p.m., some were screaming. One of the women said they even closed the entrance to the store out of fear of what was happening.