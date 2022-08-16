‘We will get justice’: Man accused of killing local radio host pleads not guilty to murder charges

The boyfriend of a pregnant local DJ stood before a judge Tuesday morning.

Tasheka Young was killed in her apartment on July 23. Young’s family members say her killing occurred in front of her toddlers.

Her children’s father, Bursey Armstrong, is being charged with two counts of second-degree murder. Armstrong pleaded not guilty to both counts.

Action News Jax’s Kennedy Dendy spoke with Tasheka’s god sister, Adaryen Benn.

“Just her not being here is just so unreal,” Benn said.

Young was known by many as “TySheeks.” She previously worked for POWER 106.1, which is owned by Action News Jax’s parent company Cox Media Group.

“Tasheka was loving,” Benn said. “She was caring. She was a people’s person. She was passionate about everything she did. She gave back to the community, and as her god sister, I’m going to take on her footsteps.”

Police say Young was found dead inside her unit at the Mission Pointe Apartments on Biscayne Boulevard last month. Young’s family members are now caring for her two children.

Donations are being accepted to help with expenses like day care and clothing. If you’d like to donate, the Cash App username for Young’s mother is $OliviaSYoung.

“Everybody loved Tasheka,” Benn said. “We will get justice.”

Armstrong is expected back in court on Sept. 13.

Anyone who needs help and can safely get away from their abuser is asked to call the Florida Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-500-1119 or Hubbard House in Jacksonville at (904) 354-3114.

