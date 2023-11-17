'Justice for Mo': Reactions as Kaitlin Armstrong found guilty of killing Anna Moriah Wilson

On Thursday afternoon, Kaitlin Armstrong was found guilty in the first-degree murder of Anna Moriah Wilson, a 25-year-old rising star in the cycling world. Armstrong may face up to 99 years in prison.

Wilson died from multiple gunshot wounds in East Austin on May 11, 2022. Armstrong targeted Wilson because of her romantic involvement with Colin Strickland, Armstrong's former boyfriend and professional gravel cyclist.

Following a love triangle murder case and a 43-day-long manhunt, both of which captured international attention, Kaitlin Armstrong's guilty verdict elicited reactions from far and wide.

Canadian Cycling Magazine announced "the jury has decided"

The jury has made its decision.#Kaitlinarmstronghttps://t.co/PClEmdt3nK — Canadian Cycling Mag (@CanadianCycling) November 16, 2023

'Relief for Mo’s family and loved ones'

Redditers highlighted the swiftness of the jury's deliberation to reach a guilty verdict, saying "I knew it would be quick but that was extremely quick," and also pointing out that Wilson has received long-awaited justice, as well as "relief for Mo’s family and loved ones," another Redditer said. Avid followers of the trial also commented on the court's decision to stop live-streaming during sentencing and testimony.

'She does not feel guilt or remorse'

Kaitlin Armstrong will never regret what she did. She does not feel guilt or remorse. The one thing she is sorry about is the fact that she was caught. #justiceformowilson — Rose (@901Lulu) November 16, 2023

Reddit users criticize Colin Strickland

The court of public opinion judged Colin Strickland as harshly as the Travis County court. "Colin Strickland found.... painfully stupid," according to one Redditer. Another said "The defense attorney declared him the poster boy for Peter Pan syndrome in front of the jury."

