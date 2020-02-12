'Justice must be blind': Trump slammed by ex-Bush spokesman over Stone interference

Roger Stone appealed to the president to pardon him after being found guilty last year: Getty

The former White House press secretary under George W Bush has slammed Donald Trump after he claimed without evidence that "rogue prosecutors" were responsible for recommending a lengthy prison sentence for his longtime associate Roger Stone.

Ari Fleischer condemned the president’s comments after he lashed out on Twitter over prosecutors' proposal that Stone should be jailed for seven to nine years, following his conviction for lying to Congress during an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Stone is due to be sentenced on 20 February.

“Trump governs like an outsider, saying what he thinks, letting it rip,” Mr Fleischer said in a tweet of his own.

“But there is a downside. When the WH comments on a matter traditionally left to the Justice Dept., it makes the matter political instead of judicial.”

The former White House official added: “Justice must be blind.”

His comments came after Mr Trump sent out a tweet earlier on Tuesday morning congratulating Attorney General William Barr “for taking charge” of the case.

The president alleged the case against Stone “was totally out of control and perhaps should not have even been brought” after the sentencing recommendation.

Mr Trump’s Justice Department then moved to reduce the sentencing that was first suggested by the prosecutors, leading all four of the career officials to resign.

The move also stirred a swift backlash on Capitol Hill, with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer calling on the Inspector General to “immediately investigate” the move to reduce the sentencing.

Richard Painter, a former White House ethics lawyer under President Bush, also described the move as the “politicisation of prosecutions” and slammed Mr Barr as “the most corrupt Attorney General in American history”.

Mr Trump claimed he had not spoken to the Justice Department when it made the rare decision to step in after the original prosecutors offered their sentencing opinion.

“I didn’t speak to them,” the president told reporters on Tuesday night.

“I thought the recommendation was ridiculous,” he added. “I thought the whole prosecution was ridiculous … I thought it was an insult to our country and it shouldn’t happen.”

