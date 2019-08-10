'Justice must still be served': Epstein accusers express anger over his death

Victims of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking operation have reacted with anger that his apparent suicide in jail will prevent the disgraced financier from facing justice.

As they detailed the traumas they still deal with, they also called for investigations to continue in the hope that anyone who aided and abetted Epstein’s alleged actions would still face potential charges.

Related: Who were the rich and powerful people in Jeffrey Epstein's circle?

Jennifer Araoz, who accused Epstein of raping her when she was 15, said his death would do little to heal the deep scars left by his actions.

“I am angry Jeffrey Epstein won’t have to face his survivors of his abuse in court,” she said in a statement to NBC News.

“We have to live with the scars of his actions for the rest of our lives, while he will never face the consequences of the crimes he committed, the pain and trauma he caused so many people. Epstein is gone, but justice must still be served. I hope the authorities will pursue and prosecute his accomplices and enablers, and ensure redress for his victims.”

Lawyer Brad Edwards, who has represented other Epstein accusers, said Epstein’s death had seen him avoid being held responsible.

“While we engaged in contentious legal battles for more than a decade, this is not the ending anyone was looking for,” he said in a statement. “The victims deserved to see Epstein held accountable, and he owed it to everyone he hurt to accept responsibility for all of the pain he caused.”

Others involved in the effort to bring Epstein to justice said his death would not end their efforts to secure financial damages.

Sigrid McCawley, lawyer to Virginia Giuffre and other victims, said in a statement that Epstein’s suicide was “no coincidence”.

“We are hopeful that the government will continue to investigate and will focus on those who participated and facilitated Epstein’s horrifying sex trafficking scheme that damaged so many. The victims await the true justice they have sought and deserve,” she said.

Civil rights lawyer Lisa Bloom, who represents several alleged victims, called for Epstein’s estate to be held for his accusers. She tweeted: “I am calling today for the administrators of Jeffrey Epstein’s estate to freeze all his assets and hold them for his victims who are filing civil cases. Their lives have been shattered by his sexual assaults, their careers derailed. They deserve full and fair compensation NOW.”