Justice Neil Gorsuch says he's 'looking forward' to a report on the Supreme Court's investigation into the leak of the abortion draft opinion

Supreme Court Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch. Jabin Botsford - Pool/Getty Images

Justice Neil Gorsuch condemned the leak of the Supreme Court draft abortion opinion.

He said he hopes a report on the investigation will come "soon."

"I very much hope we get to the bottom of this sooner or later," Gorsuch said.

Associate Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, who was part of the conservative majority that overturned Roe v. Wade in June, said he's anticipating a report on the investigation into the leaked draft opinion on that abortion rights case.

"The chief justice appointed an internal committee to oversee the investigation," Gorsuch told the 10th Circuit Bench and Bar Conference in Colorado on Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported. "That committee has been busy and we're looking forward to their report, I hope soon."

The unprecedented leak of a draft Supreme Court majority opinion shocked the nation in May, roughly a month before the court was due to release its final ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. At the time, Chief Justice John Roberts condemned the leak and directed the court marshal to launch an investigation.

Gorsuch similarly denounced the leak during his remarks on Thursday, calling efforts to influence decision-making a "threat" to the judicial process, per the WSJ.

"I very much hope we get to the bottom of this sooner or later," Gorsuch said.

Gorsuch did not say whether the report will be made public. The Supreme Court's public information office did not immediately return Insider's request for comment.

The draft opinion showed the court was poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that established the constitutional right to abortion nearly 50 years ago. The court's conservative justices overturned it in the final decision handed down on June 24.

Read the original article on Business Insider