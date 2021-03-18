Justice Nominee Pledges to Divest Stake in Avantor Chemical Firm

Steven T. Dennis and Chris Strohm
·2 min read
(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s nominee for a top post at the Justice Department intends to sell as much as $55 million of stock in a company her father chairs amid questioning about a report the company sold chemicals diverted by Mexican drug cartels to make heroin.

Vanita Gupta made the pledge in written responses to questions from Senator Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican, as part of the nomination process. Grassley cited a Bloomberg Businessweek investigation, which found that a chemical Avantor Inc., makes, acetic anhydride, was easily diverted by narcotics gangs.

Avantor stopped all Mexican and Latin American sales of the chemical after the article was published.

Gupta said she was aware of Bloomberg’s findings and that in addition to selling shares she controls, as she previously proposed, the trustee of shares in two family trusts intends to sell off the Avantor stock at the first available opportunity.

“As a shareholder with no role in Avantor, I am not able to say whether and how much I have profited from the various parts of Avantor’s business,” she told Grassley.

She has said she sees no conflict of interest with her views on illegal drugs, adding that she has never advocated making all drugs legal, though acknowledging she once advocated decriminalizing possession of small amounts. She no longer holds that position.

During her Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing last week, Republicans challenged Gupta’s previous statements calling for decriminalizing the possession of small amounts of all drugs. Gupta would be the Justice Department’s No. 3 official if confirmed by the Senate. She ran the department’s civil rights division under President Barack Obama.

She holds from $11 million to $55 million in Avantor stock, mostly through family trusts, according to her financial disclosure statement. Her father, Rajiv Gupta, is the company’s chairman.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

