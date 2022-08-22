Justice has a nose for tracking

Aug. 22—A bloodhound puppy has joined the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

K-9 Justice makes the second bloodhound for the county and only the third that serves a large portion of the state. Justice is the partner of Deputy Travis Sutphin, a first-time K-9 handler who grew up hunting with dogs and enjoys his new role with department.

Seven-month-old Justice is still in training and should be ready for full duty by November or December, Sutphin said. They train eight hours on Mondays and at other times during the week when they work the night shift.

Boone County Sheriff's Deputy Wesley Garst said Justice was donated to the department.

Sutphin and Justice also train with Sgt. Ryan Musgrave and his bloodhound partner, Chase, who is known far beyond Boone County. Chase is Musgrave's first K-9 partner. The BCSO initiated the bloodhound program in 2018, Sheriff Mike Nielsen said.

The bloodhounds are not drug detecting or bite dogs, like other K-9s on the department. They save lives and are used purely for search and rescue. Bloodhounds find missing children and adults and may be used to track suspects who flee, Sutphin said.

Their unique physique and long ears equip bloodhounds for tracking. Originally bred for hunting deer and wild boar, bloodhounds have been used to track people since the Middle Ages.

Musgrave and Chase partnered with Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputy Neal Hoard and his K9 partner Maudie on Christmas day to find a missing 84-year-old man lying on the cold ground. The man walked away from his home on Christmas Eve and a large search party failed to find him. But the dogs led searchers right to him in short order.

Chase and Justice live with their handlers day and night to save time when they're called to track a missing child or adult.

The BCSO has scent kits available for families to keep in the event that someone gets lost. The department bought scent kits that are available to anyone who wants them.

The kits include gloves and a piece of fabric that is rubbed on a person before being sealed in a jar and stored. When someone is lost, the cloth gives the bloodhound a single scent source for that person.

That's much simpler for Chase than if the family has to fish someone's sock out of the family hamper. In that case, Chase must sort through several scents and eliminate the extras to begin his search, Musgrave explained.

The scent kits have been widely distributed, and Musgrave and Chase were once called to find a lost child for whom a scent kit was available because of the program.

Scent kits are available at no charge at police and fire departments throughout the county and at the Boone County Jail in Lebanon.