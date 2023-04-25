Justice for Nova -- Last suspect waives animal cruelty charges

Apr. 25—WILKES-BARRE — The last of two suspects accused in abandoning a Pit Bull named Nova waived her right to a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court on Tuesday.

Shaniqwa Scott, 24, and Terik Wiggins, 30, both of Plymouth, were charged by Pittston police in February after a lengthy investigation into the abandonment of Nova in an alley near Butler Street on June 8, 2021, according to court records.

Nova was nursed back to health by the efforts of the SPCA of Luzerne County, Shoemaker Animal Hospital and Dr. Sara McGarry, and Maxwell's House and has since been adopted by former Pittston Police Chief and Luzerne County Det. Neil Murphy and his fiance, Pittston Township Police Chief Lena Angelella.

Scott and Wiggins were charged after investigators tracked a gold Ford Explorer to an apartment in Hanover Village, Hanover Township, where Scott previously resided, court records say.

Investigators also tracked emails and electronic devices registered to Scott and Wiggins who were allegedly in the area when Nova was abandoned.

Scott waived a felony count of aggravated cruelty to animals, two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals and neglect of animals and a summary count of neglect of animals to county court. She remains free after posting $50,000 bail on Feb. 15.

Wiggins previously a felony count of aggravated cruelty to animals, two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals and neglect of animals and a summary count of neglect of animals to county court. He was released after his bail was modified from $50,000 straight to unsecured on Feb. 21.

Scott is scheduled for a dispositional hearing before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. on July 6, while Wiggins is scheduled for a dispositional hearing Thursday.

A dispositional hearing is held for the defendant to enter a formal plea before a county judge.