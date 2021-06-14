Justice official resigning after news of DOJ seizing records of Democrats and reporters

The top national security official with the Department of Justice is resigning after repeated revelations that the department secretly seized records from Democrats and members of the media.

John Demers's resignation was first reported by the Associated Press on Monday morning, and his departure is expected to occur by the end of next week.

In recent weeks, reports have surfaced alleging the DOJ sought subpoenas against Democratic members of Congress and reporters as part of the investigation into alleged leaks of classified information to the media. The Trump Justice Department reportedly sought Apple records from former White House counsel Don McGahn.

The office for the Department of Justice's top watchdog, Michael Horowitz, announced on Friday that it is looking into the matter.

Attorney General Merrick Garland also called for an investigation on Monday.

“As I stated during my confirmation hearing, political or other improper considerations must play no role in any investigative or prosecutorial decisions,” he said. “These principles that have long been held as sacrosanct by the DOJ career workforce will be vigorously guarded on my watch, and any failure to live up to them will be met with strict accountability. There are important questions that must be resolved in connection with an effort by the department to obtain records related to Members of Congress and Congressional staff. I have accordingly directed that the matter be referred to the Inspector General and have full confidence that he will conduct a thorough and independent investigation. If at any time as the investigation proceeds action related to the matter in question is warranted, I will not hesitate to move swiftly.”

“In addition, and while that review is pending, I have instructed the Deputy Attorney General, who is already working on surfacing potentially problematic matters deserving high level review, to evaluate and strengthen the department’s existing policies and procedures for obtaining records of the Legislative branch,” Garland added. “Consistent with our commitment to the rule of law, we must ensure that full weight is accorded to separation-of-powers concerns moving forward.”

The Justice Department said it would no longer seek court orders to obtain records from journalists just "doing their jobs,” following orders from President Joe Biden.

