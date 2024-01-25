Justice of the Peace Paul Sullivan files for Flathead County District Court judge seat

Jan. 25—Justice of the Peace Paul Sullivan launched his campaign for the position of Flathead County District Court judge earlier this month.

Sullivan, who has presided over cases in Flathead County Justice Court since his election in 2018, said he decided to run after Judge Robert Allison indicated he would not seek another term. If elected, Sullivan would take command of Department B of Flathead County District Court.

"[Allison] has been an outstanding judge here for a long time and I am not running because I think there needs to be a change of course from what he did... I'm running because I think I've proven in justice court that I have the temperment and the approach to the law that that position requires," Sullivan told the Daily Inter Lake.

If elected, Sullivan would be responsible for general jurisdiction cases in Department B, including all felony criminal cases, all probate cases, most civil cases at law and in equity, special proceedings and various writs, according to the Montana Judicial Branch.

Allison is one of five district court judges in Flathead County. Judges Amy Eddy and Heidi Ulbricht have filed for reelection for the Department A and Department C seats.

Sullivan, Eddy and Ulbricht are currently running unopposed as no one else has filed to run for judge in any of the departments.

A Flathead County native, Sullivan worked as a private attorney for nearly a decade before running for justice of the peace.

"The district court judge position is maybe one of the underappreciated important roles in the county," Sullivan said. "I hope people really take seriously the decision they get to make in electing judges."

Allison could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reporter Kate Heston can be reached at kheston@dailyinterlake.com or 758-4459.