‘Justice will prevail’: Attorneys work to keep convicted killer Crosley Green out of prison

Convicted killer Crosley Green has always maintained that he didn’t commit the crime he was convicted of back in 1990.

But the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear his case. So after being on conditional release for nearly two years, Green has been ordered back to prison to continue serving his life sentence.

But Green’s attorneys said the Titusville man is not defeated, and Green’s concern is for the family he may be leaving behind, again.

On Sept. 5, 1990, Green was convicted and sentenced to death for the 1989, first-degree murder of Charles “Chip” Flynn, who was shot to death in Mims. but Green’s attorneys said there’s no direct evidence tying Green to the murder, and that prosecution witnesses have recanted testimony since Green’s conviction.

Read: ‘A wrong has been done’: Man freed after serving 30 years for murder could be sent back to jail

In 2009, Green was resentenced to life in prison. And in 2018, Green’s conviction was overturned, but then an appeals court overturned that ruling.

Green’s attorneys petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court, but in late February the court declined to hear his case.

“The fight is not over, and the fight will never be over until Crosely Green is free,” attorney Jeane Thomas said. “So, our options really lie with the state of Florida now, and they include parole and clemency.”

Read: ‘A free man’: Man who spent 30 years in prison released 2 years after conviction overturned

Green is scheduled to return to prison on April 17, but attorneys say they remain hopeful that the state of Florida will do the right thing.

“To me, it’s just another part of what I’m going through now to get my freedom. that’s all it is,” Green said.

“We believe that justice will prevail ultimately at the end of the day,” Thomas said.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.