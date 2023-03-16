Justice: Probe into W.Va. State Police may end this week

Mar. 16—Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday the results of an investigation into alleged wrongdoing among the higher ranks of the West Virginia State Police should be concluded this week, and he will take action "immediately" when he knows those results.

Allegations came to light last month when an anonymous letter was sent to Justice and Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

As a result, the state Dept. of Homeland Security was directed by Justice's Chief of Staff Brian Abraham to investigate "multiple allegations of potential improper or alleged criminal actions within the administration of the West Virginia State Police."

Allegations included sexual assaults, misuse of taxpayer funds, thefts, and a hidden camera in the women's locker room.

"I have a very, very concerning view... about what has happened," Justice said during a virtual administration briefing. "But right now, I am holding my tongue and letting the investigation go ahead ... to be completed."

Justice said it should conclude this week.

"It is right on the cusp of being over," he said. "I promise you ... I will take immediate action."

Justice also expressed concern that some members of the WVSP may have done things that should have required immediate termination, but that didn't happen.

"There should be no leeway regarding that," he said of an allegation of theft at a casino.

When the investigation is complete, Justice said he does not think "this is going to be a good day for several folks."

But the Governor also reminded that the vast majority of members of the State Police are professionals who have a sometimes dangerous job and they deserve the respect of everyone.

"The State Police deserve the confidence of all of us," he said.

Justice also addressed the shortage of correctional officers (COs) in state prisons, primarily caused by the rate of pay, with starting salary averaging $36,000 a year, well below that in federal prisons and neighboring states.

"I have tried for two years (for a pay raise)," he said, sending two bills up, "but nothing happened."

Justice wanted higher pay ($10,000 more) given to COs who work in places where the cost of living is higher, but legislators disagreed. They also disagreed on another raise over three years and a hiring bonus.

Prisons have an overall 28 percent vacancy rate, with that rate much higher is some places.

Last year, the National Guard was called in to fill hundreds of positions and many remain.

On the WV MetroNews "Talkline" show earlier this week, Justice suggested that a special session may be called to deal with the issue.

"We have to staff our jails," he said Wednesday.

— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com

