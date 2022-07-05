Justice ready to call special session on abortion rights

Jul. 5—A special session of the West Virginia Legislature will be called "very, very soon" to deal with the ramifications of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Gov. Jim Justice said last week he has the legal opinion of Attorney General Patrick Morrisey on the issue and is now ready to move forward.

Justice said he talked with Morrisey about the enforcement of the abortion laws already on the books in the state that date back to the 1880s and the state needs to move "faster and we need to move further" on clarifying those laws, which include felony charges and penalties (three to 10 years in jail) for abortion providers and possibly even mothers.

"The Legislature needs to amend this law to get it absolutely clarified in every way," he said, adding that a special session will be called "very, very soon," after he discusses the timing with Senate and House leadership.

Justice said legislators should get "their stuff in order" and be ready to say "what way they want to go."

In Morrisey's legal opinion released last week, he said a law from the 1800s that "criminalizes the provision of abortion for a health-care provider, and arguably the woman, is on the books and enforceable. So are many other abortion-related statutes."

"However, the West Virginia Legislature is strongly advised to amend the laws in our State to provide for clear prohibitions on abortion that are consistent with Dobbs," he said, referring to the Supreme Court decision. "A legislative session will need to focus on several crucial areas."

According to Morrisey, those areas are:

—Specifying the acts that are subject to criminal prosecution and determining whether a woman should be subject to prosecution.

—Determining the nature of any exceptions.

—Addressing how the Legislature may wish to define the scope of medical practice related to restrictions or eliminations of the use of abortifacients (drugs to induce an abortion).

—Development of a stronger enforcement regime to ensure that laws are uniformly applied in all counties, including appropriate civil tools to deter lawbreaking.

* Assessing the need for additional changes in the law regarding reporting or other matters.

But Morrisey also said that, in accordance with Dobbs, an abortion exception should always include saving the life of the mother.

Morrisey said the state is ready defend a lawsuit already filed in Kanawha County challenging the laws already on the books and asking for a temporary restraining order.

"We will continue to provide counsel in response to this landmark decision and changing legal landscape, as well as to update the Legislature and Governor about ongoing developments in the courts," he said.

Local legislators said after the Dobbs decision they want to see what proposals may be on the table, but they generally agree the right to an abortion should be restrictive.

Del. Joe Ellington, R-Mercer County, who is also an OBGYN physician, said that, "pending any legislation to clarify our state's current code, I would probably support some latitude in certain circumstances."

Those circumstances, he said, include genetic anomalies not compatible with life or other genetic anomalies, which should be left up to the patient and physician. They also include saving the live of the mother, but while he is "sympathetic" to a rape/incest situation, he has "a hard time justifying why that fetus has no less opportunity to life than other fetuses."

Del. Marty Gearhart, R-Mercer County, said he would support the right to an abortion only in a case where the mother's life is in danger.

Del. Doug Smith, R-Mercer County, said that "while I don't personally like it I do believe in exceptions when the life of the mother is endangered or in cases of rape or incest if they are immediately reported."

State Sen. Chandler Swope also said he supports exceptions "in cases of rape, incest and medical circumstances where the life of the mother or baby is at risk."

Swope said he is not sure yet exactly what his position will be on any possible penalties.

"We are working on a complete review of every current statute an every issue related to abortion," he said. "I won't take a position on specific issues like criminal penalties until we've had extensive discussions on the justification of criminal penalties and how they would be enforced."

Gearheart said he favors a penalty for the abortion provider, but is not sure what the penalty should be.

— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com

