Justice resumed: Dougherty County courts plan to hold grand jury hearings on March 24

Alan Mauldin Author email, The Albany Herald, Ga.
·2 min read

Mar. 13—ALBANY — When 12 jurors found an Albany businessman guilty of murder and assault on Feb. 12, 2020, it was the last time a case was deliberated in Doughety County.

Since that time, there has been one grand jury session, but a series of orders from Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold D. Melton has prohibited most court proceedings that require the gathering of large numbers of participants.

That could end later this month as courts have been given the OK to resume operations if they can do so safely.

Dougherty County plans to convene a grand jury on March 24, Dougherty County Chief Superior Court Judge Willie Lockette said during a Friday coronavirus news conference hosted by the county and city of Albany.

The court system had planned to crank back up in January before a post-holiday surge of cases brought the number of sick and hospitalized individuals back close to the level not seen since the initial onslaught of the disease in April 2020.

Melton has given approval to hold jury trials and empanel grand juries, and Dougherty County State Court is set to resume on April 6, Lockette said.

"When we resume jury trials, we will continue to enforce every part of our jury trial plan," the chief judge said.

Court personnel will take the temperature of anyone entering the building, and each person will be asked about potential exposure to or symptoms of the novel coronavirus before entering the Dougherty County Judicial Building. No one who is sick or has been exposed to someone with the virus will be allowed inside.

Everyone will wear masks, Lockette said. Witnesses will be allowed to remove their masks while on the stand so that the right of defendants to face an accuser can be preserved.

Earlier, the courtrooms were outfitted with plastic shields placed at various locations in the courtroom, and traffic flow was regulated. The number of individuals allowed on elevators and in restrooms also will even be monitored.

"Where allowed by law, and accepted by all parties, witnesses will be allowed to testify virtually," the judge said. "Social distancing will be maintained at all times in the building, including in the elevators."

The spread of the virus has fallen sharply in recent weeks, and as of Friday, there were 37 patients being treated for COVID-19 in Phoebe Putney Health System hospitals, 32 in Albany and five in Americus, Dr. Kathy Hudson, chief medical officer at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, said.

Through Friday, there had been 252 deaths of coronavirus-positive patients in Albay and 66 in Americus, Phoebe reported. The hospital has administered 37,069 vaccines since December.

