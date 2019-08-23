Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg treated for malignant tumor on pancreas

Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, here at Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, D.C., opposes court-packing proposals.

WASHINGTON -- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has just completed treatment for a malignant tumor that was discovered on her pancreas.

The Supreme Court announced Friday she "completed a three-week course" of radiation therapy that started on August 5. The "abnormality," was first detected during a routine blood test in early July. A biopsy on July 31 found it to be a malignant tumor.

Ginsburg underwent surgery in late 2018 after cancerous nodules were found in her lungs. She has since returned to the Supreme Court.

The court also stated that Ginsburg "tolerated treatment well."

"The tumor was treated definitively and there is no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body," the Supreme Court's public information office said in the statement. "Justice Ginsburg will continue to have periodic blood tests and scans."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ruth Bader Ginsburg: Tumor treated on Supreme Court justice's pancreas