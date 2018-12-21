Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Undergoes Surgery for Lung Cancer

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had surgery to remove two malignant growths in her left lung on Friday, the Supreme Court announced.

Doctors at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City found “no evidence of any remaining disease” and scans showed no cancerous growths elsewhere in her body, the court said in a statement. No additional treatment is currently planned.

The court also said Ginsburg is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days, the Associated Press reports.

The growths were found during tests Ginsburg had after she fractured three ribs in a fall in her office on Nov. 7. She previously had two bouts with cancer since joining the court in 1993. The justice underwent surgery for colorectal cancer in 1999, and 10 years later she was treated for early stages of pancreatic cancer.

Ginsburg also broke two ribs in a fall in 2012 and had a stent implanted to open a blocked artery two years later. In 2009, she was sent to the hospital following a bad reaction to medicine.

The oldest judge on the court, Ginsburg is also seen as a leader of its liberal wing. Despite her health issues, Ginsburg has never missed Supreme Court arguments in her more than 25 years on the bench, and she has already hired clerks for the term that extends into 2020.

Following a screening of “On the Basis of Sex,” a film about her when she was a young lawyer, Ginsburg made it clear she doesn’t to step down any time soon.

“I will do this job as long as I can do it full steam,” she said.

